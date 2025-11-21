Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tejas Jet Crash: Who Was The Air Force Pilot Flying The Ill-Fated Aircraft?

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on social media platform X that the pilot had sustained fatal injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. The incident took place mid-performance as the aircraft was executing a manoeuvre at the high-profile global aviation event. 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on X that the pilot had sustained fatal injuries. The Air Force statement read: "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Who Was IAF Pilot 

The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal, from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to X to share the news and expressed condolences.

"The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot," Sukhu said in the post. 

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji," he added. 

A Brief On India's Tejas Fighter Jet

Designed for versatility, the Tejas is built to carry out a wide range of missions.

The aircraft is capable of both ground-based strikes and maritime operations, making it one of India’s most flexible homegrown fighter platforms. Its lineup includes single-seat combat variants for the Air Force and Navy, along with two-seat trainer models for both services.

According to HAL, the latest and most advanced version, the LCA Mk1A, introduces major enhancements to improve combat performance and pilot safety.

This upgraded variant features an AESA radar, a modern electronic warfare suite with radar warning and jamming systems, a digital map generator, and smart multifunctional displays.

It is also equipped with a combined interrogator–transponder unit and an improved radio altimeter, among several other upgrades that significantly bolster the jet’s operational capabilities.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 08:54 PM (IST)
