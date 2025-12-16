Trump Sues BBC For $10 Billion Over Edited Jan 6 Speech

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the British public broadcaster of editing a speech in a manner that falsely suggested he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The lawsuit, filed in a Miami federal court, seeks damages totalling $10 billion across two counts.

Trump has alleged that the BBC defamed him by splicing together selective portions of his speech, including remarks urging supporters to march on the Capitol and the phrase “fight like hell”, while omitting a segment in which he called for peaceful protest.

Claims Under Defamation and Florida Law

According to the lawsuit, the BBC not only defamed Trump but also violated a Florida law that prohibits deceptive and unfair trade practices. Trump is seeking $5 billion in damages for each count.

While the BBC has apologised, admitted an error of judgment and acknowledged that the edit created a mistaken impression of a direct call for violence, Trump’s legal filing states that the broadcaster “has made no showing of actual remorse for its wrongdoing nor meaningful institutional changes to prevent future journalistic abuses.”

BBC Response and Apology

A BBC spokesperson told Reuters earlier on Monday that the broadcaster had “no further contact from President Trump’s lawyers at this point” and that its position remained unchanged. The BBC has said there is no legal basis for the lawsuit.

The broadcaster has also confirmed that it has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary, which aired on its flagship Panorama programme shortly before the 2024 US presidential election.

Crisis and Senior Resignations at the BBC

The controversy has triggered one of the biggest crises in the BBC’s 103-year history, leading to the resignations of its two most senior officials. Scrutiny intensified after the leak of an internal memo by an external standards adviser, which raised concerns about how the documentary was edited as part of a broader review into alleged political bias at the publicly funded broadcaster.

The programme in question was not broadcast in the United States.

Legal Hurdles and Jurisdictional Strategy

Legal experts note that Trump may have chosen to sue in the US because defamation claims in Britain must be filed within a year of publication, a deadline that has already passed for the Panorama episode.

To succeed under US law, Trump will need to demonstrate not only that the edit was false and defamatory, but also that the BBC knowingly misled viewers or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, given the strong constitutional protections for free speech and the press.

The BBC is expected to argue that the documentary was substantially accurate and that its editing decisions did not create a false impression or cause reputational harm.

Funding and Political Sensitivities

The BBC is funded through a mandatory licence fee paid by UK television viewers, a factor that UK legal experts say could make any potential damages award politically sensitive.

Trump’s lawyers and a White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the lawsuit was filed.

Trump’s Broader Legal Campaign Against Media

Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC adds to a growing list of legal actions against media organisations. Other outlets, including CBS and ABC, have previously settled with him following his return to the White House after the November 2024 election.

He has also filed lawsuits against The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and a newspaper in Iowa, all of which have denied wrongdoing.

The January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol was aimed at preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.