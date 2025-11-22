Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'We Agree On A Lot More...': Trump Praises 'Productive' White House Talks With Mamdani

'We Agree On A Lot More...': Trump Praises 'Productive' White House Talks With Mamdani

President Trump and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani hold a surprisingly warm, productive Oval Office meeting focused on affordability, housing pressures, and New York’s future.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 07:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump on Friday struck a surprisingly warm tone after his first Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a political rival he had mocked for months on the campaign trail. Standing beside Mamdani at the Resolute Desk, Trump praised their closed-door conversation and called it "really good" and "very productive," signaling a sharp shift from the fiery rhetoric that defined their earlier exchanges.

"We’ve just had a great meeting," Trump told reporters, with Mamdani at his side. The remarks marked an unexpected moment of unity between two leaders who spent much of the election season at odds.

A Sudden Change In Tone

Throughout the mayoral race, Trump frequently belittled Mamdani. Yet on Friday, he applauded the 34-year-old’s victory and insisted he wanted the mayor-elect to thrive. "The better he does, the happier I am," Trump said. "We have one thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do incredibly well."

Trump even suggested Mamdani might prove more adaptable than critics expect. With the mayor-elect standing over his right shoulder, the president remarked, "I think he’s going to change on some of his views. Some of my views have changed too, since I entered public office." He added that Mamdani "might surprise some conservative people."

Mamdani Calls Meeting 'Productive'

Mamdani, who has built his political platform around affordability, housing, and cost-of-living concerns, echoed Trump’s upbeat summary. "As he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, New York City," the mayor-elect said.

He noted that their conversation zeroed in on the economic pressure facing millions of residents. "We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities," Mamdani said. "We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out."

The mayor-elect emphasised that he looks forward to working with the administration to make the city more affordable for "the eight and a half million people who call our city home."

A Quiet Entrance, A Loud Moment

Mamdani’s arrival at the White House earlier in the day briefly puzzled reporters. He skipped the main entrance, where dozens of journalists had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of him, and instead appeared inside the complex without passing the waiting cameras.

The only official hint came from White House communications director Steven Cheung, who posted a photo on X of the assembled press corps outside the West Wing with a teasing caption: "Too late guys! Y’all are too slow!"

Past Clashes

Trump set the stage for a softer meeting during a morning appearance on Fox News Radio with host Brian Kilmeade, where he admitted he may have "hit Mamdani a little hard" during the campaign. "I give him a lot of credit for the run," Trump said. "I think we’ll get along fine."

The president had spent months portraying Mamdani as a "radical left lunatic" and predicting he would be "a disaster" for New York. Yet by Friday morning he was moderating his tone, telling the radio host, "We both want New York to be strong."

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who takes office on January 1, requested the meeting to address affordability, housing pressures, and public safety, issues on which he and Trump have often disagreed publicly. Their clashes over immigration, policing, and federal funding have been frequent and sharp.

Trump announced the meeting Wednesday night on social media while once again labeling Mamdani a "communist," placing the mayor-elect’s middle name, Kwame, in quotation marks. But by the next morning, he was predicting the two leaders would get along.

"He’s got a different philosophy. He’s a little bit different," Trump said. "They did a successful run. I think we’ll get along fine."

The president added that, despite political differences, both men shared one overarching priority: "We want to make New York strong."

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 07:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
White House Donald Trump US Politics Zohran Mamdani NYC Mayor Elect Oval Office Meeting Trump Mamdani Meeting Affordability Crisis
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
News
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget