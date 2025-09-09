Who Will Be Nepal's Next Premier After Oli's Exit? Lamicchane, Balen Shah Lead Race

Nepal plunged deeper into political turmoil on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down following violent protests that left at least 19 people dead. His resignation came just a day after widespread demonstrations erupted against his government’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and X.

The ban triggered an outpouring of anger among young Nepalis, who spearheaded mass rallies across the country. By Tuesday, the unrest in Kathmandu had spiralled into chaos, with protesters hurling stones at security forces and storming government buildings. Even the presidential residence was not spared as furious crowds clashed with authorities.

In Bhaktapur, demonstrators set fire to Oli’s private home in Balkot while he remained at the prime minister’s official residence in Balwatar. Similar scenes of violence unfolded elsewhere, as mobs attacked the residences of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel in Bhaisepati and Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel.

With Oli’s departure, attention now shifts to who might take the reins of a deeply divided nation.

Rabi Lamichhane

Political insiders suggest that former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane could emerge as a contender — but only if he is released from jail following Oli’s exit. A former television host who transitioned into politics, Lamichhane founded the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in 2022.

His reputation for exposing corruption and his appeal among frustrated young voters have turned him into a symbol of change. The coordinated resignation of 21 RSP lawmakers has further fuelled speculation that Lamichhane is orchestrating a dramatic realignment in parliament.

Seen by many as an outsider to Nepal’s entrenched political elite, he has galvanised students, unemployed graduates, and urban professionals, transforming online dissent into street-level power. For his supporters, Lamichhane represents a generational break from leaders such as Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” and Oli — figures long associated with corruption and political stagnation.

Balendra 'Balen' Shah

Another figure gaining traction is Balendra “Balen” Shah, the independent mayor of Kathmandu. While not yet viewed as a frontrunner, his political rise reflects a shifting mood among voters hungry for leaders outside traditional party lines.

Shah, a structural engineer and artist-turned-politician, became the capital’s first independent mayor in 2022. Last week, he voiced his solidarity with the Gen-Z-led protests, describing them as a “spontaneous movement” that deserved full support. Although he could not join due to age restrictions for participants, he urged demonstrators to keep their fight non-partisan and resist being co-opted by established political parties.