When Will Tsunami Hit California And Washington? Check Estimated Timings

The Pacific region is on high alert after an 8.7-magnitude undersea earthquake struck off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across multiple countries. Alaska and Hawaii have already witnessed the first tsunami waves, while California, Oregon, and Washington await possible impact in the coming hours.

Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands, Kodiak, and Southeast Alaska saw waves hit early Wednesday, while Hawaii experienced waves up to four feet high. Though no significant damage has been reported so far, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) warned of potential coastal destruction and opened emergency shelters in Hawaii County.

“There is no plan to shut off power. But do not get on the roads tonight. All flights in and out of Hawaii have been cancelled,” Hawaii EMA said.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) said tsunami waves are expected to begin hitting the US West Coast between 2:35 am and 4 am ET (12:05 pm to 1:30 pm IST), reaching the San Francisco Bay Area around 3:40 am ET.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for the entire California coastline, especially the San Francisco Bay and Central Coast. Authorities have warned of strong currents and flooding risks in harbours, marinas, and beaches.

“Tsunamis typically arrive as a series of waves, which can remain dangerous for hours,” the NWS Los Angeles office warned.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has urged Indian nationals in California and other West Coast states to avoid beaches, stay alert for official instructions, move to higher ground if needed, and keep emergency supplies ready.