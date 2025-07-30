Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWhen Will Tsunami Hit California And Washington? Check Estimated Timings

When Will Tsunami Hit California And Washington? Check Estimated Timings

Though no significant damage has been reported so far, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) warned of potential coastal destruction.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:31 PM (IST)

The Pacific region is on high alert after an 8.7-magnitude undersea earthquake struck off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across multiple countries. Alaska and Hawaii have already witnessed the first tsunami waves, while California, Oregon, and Washington await possible impact in the coming hours.

Alaska’s western Aleutian Islands, Kodiak, and Southeast Alaska saw waves hit early Wednesday, while Hawaii experienced waves up to four feet high. Though no significant damage has been reported so far, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) warned of potential coastal destruction and opened emergency shelters in Hawaii County.

“There is no plan to shut off power. But do not get on the roads tonight. All flights in and out of Hawaii have been cancelled,” Hawaii EMA said.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) said tsunami waves are expected to begin hitting the US West Coast between 2:35 am and 4 am ET (12:05 pm to 1:30 pm IST), reaching the San Francisco Bay Area around 3:40 am ET.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for the entire California coastline, especially the San Francisco Bay and Central Coast. Authorities have warned of strong currents and flooding risks in harbours, marinas, and beaches.

“Tsunamis typically arrive as a series of waves, which can remain dangerous for hours,” the NWS Los Angeles office warned.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has urged Indian nationals in California and other West Coast states to avoid beaches, stay alert for official instructions, move to higher ground if needed, and keep emergency supplies ready.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tsunami Washington Earthquake Russia Tsunami Tsunami Alaska California Tsunami Time
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget