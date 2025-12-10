Video Captures Plane Hitting Car During Emergency Landing On Florida’s I-95 | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A routine drive turned into a terrifying moment on Monday when a small aircraft attempting an emergency landing struck a moving car on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida. Dramatic footage released by authorities captures the instant the plane descended onto the busy motorway and slammed into a Toyota Camry travelling southbound.

Emergency Landing Goes Wrong on Busy Motorway

Officials said the pilot had been forced to bring the aircraft down unexpectedly, choosing I-95 as the only available option. As the plane touched the ground, it collided with the 2023 Toyota Camry, sending shockwaves through drivers who witnessed the impact.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. The plane’s 27-year-old pilot and his 27-year-old passenger, however, walked away without injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed.

"And boom... front tire just goes right onto the car that's right in front of us. It was so scary."



Jaw-dropping video of the I95 Plane Crash-- @MeghanMoriarty_ talks with the videographer at 4 on @wesh. pic.twitter.com/LuxVoXSNs4 — Mike Hanson (@MikeWESH_2) December 9, 2025

Traffic Brought to a Standstill

The crash caused significant disruption on the interstate as crews raced to secure the scene and remove the wreckage. Photos shared by local outlets show the damaged Beechcraft 55 resting across several lanes, its nose visibly crumpled. The Camry, too, appeared heavily damaged, with its rear and sides badly bent from the collision.

Authorities temporarily shut down a stretch of the highway near the 201-mile marker. The road was fully cleared several hours later, around 9 a.m., allowing traffic to resume.

What Investigators Know So Far

Officials have not yet said what caused the emergency landing or the collision that followed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation into the plane’s descent, while FHP will handle the vehicle-related aspects of the crash.

The sudden landing occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, 8 December, according to reports from Fox 13 News, Click Orlando, and WESH. Both people on board the fixed-wing, multi-engine Beechcraft 55 were unharmed.

A Second Emergency Landing in Florida the Same Day

In a striking coincidence, this incident unfolded just hours after another small plane made an emergency landing in DeLand, roughly 46 miles from Orlando. A Cessna 172 was forced down on Jacobs Road at about 2 p.m. the same afternoon, according to local news outlets.