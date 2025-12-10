Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldVideo Captures Plane Hitting Car During Emergency Landing On Florida’s I-95 | WATCH

Video Captures Plane Hitting Car During Emergency Landing On Florida’s I-95 | WATCH

A small plane crash-landed on Florida’s I-95 and collided with a car, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The pilot and passenger were unharmed as authorities investigated the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A routine drive turned into a terrifying moment on Monday when a small aircraft attempting an emergency landing struck a moving car on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida. Dramatic footage released by authorities captures the instant the plane descended onto the busy motorway and slammed into a Toyota Camry travelling southbound.

Emergency Landing Goes Wrong on Busy Motorway

Officials said the pilot had been forced to bring the aircraft down unexpectedly, choosing I-95 as the only available option. As the plane touched the ground, it collided with the 2023 Toyota Camry, sending shockwaves through drivers who witnessed the impact.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. The plane’s 27-year-old pilot and his 27-year-old passenger, however, walked away without injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed.

Traffic Brought to a Standstill

The crash caused significant disruption on the interstate as crews raced to secure the scene and remove the wreckage. Photos shared by local outlets show the damaged Beechcraft 55 resting across several lanes, its nose visibly crumpled. The Camry, too, appeared heavily damaged, with its rear and sides badly bent from the collision.

Authorities temporarily shut down a stretch of the highway near the 201-mile marker. The road was fully cleared several hours later, around 9 a.m., allowing traffic to resume.

What Investigators Know So Far

Officials have not yet said what caused the emergency landing or the collision that followed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation into the plane’s descent, while FHP will handle the vehicle-related aspects of the crash.

The sudden landing occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, 8 December, according to reports from Fox 13 News, Click Orlando, and WESH. Both people on board the fixed-wing, multi-engine Beechcraft 55 were unharmed.

A Second Emergency Landing in Florida the Same Day

In a striking coincidence, this incident unfolded just hours after another small plane made an emergency landing in DeLand, roughly 46 miles from Orlando. A Cessna 172 was forced down on Jacobs Road at about 2 p.m. the same afternoon, according to local news outlets.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Plane Emergency Landing I-95 Crash Florida Highway Incident Small Plane Collision Toyota Camry Crash Brevard County News Pilot Uninjured
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget