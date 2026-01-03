Venezuela Blames US For Explosions In Caracas, Declares Emergency | Top Updates

Caracas was jolted awake in the early hours of Saturday after a series of powerful explosions echoed across the Venezuelan capital, sending thick columns of smoke into the night sky and triggering widespread fear and confusion. The blasts, witnessed by residents and captured in images and videos circulating online, come at a time of sharply rising tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

According to reports, the explosions were heard around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT). Residents described the experience as chaotic, with some calling the blasts “insane.” Journalists on the ground said the detonations were accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flying overhead, adding to speculation about the nature of the incident.

Explosions, Smoke Reported In Caracas

Multiple explosions shake Caracas: Loud blasts were reported across Venezuela’s capital in the early hours of Saturday, with residents describing the scenes as “insane.” Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over several parts of the city.

Loud blasts were reported across Venezuela’s capital in the early hours of Saturday, with residents describing the scenes as “insane.” Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over several parts of the city. Blasts reported around 2 a.m.: According to AFP journalists, explosions were heard around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flying overhead. CNN reported the first blast occurred around 1:50 a.m., followed by additional explosions in multiple districts.

According to AFP journalists, explosions were heard around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flying overhead. CNN reported the first blast occurred around 1:50 a.m., followed by additional explosions in multiple districts. Unverified videos flood social media: Videos circulating online show fireballs and columns of smoke lighting up the night sky. One unconfirmed clip claimed to capture explosions at Higuerote Airport, approximately 87 km east of Caracas. Reuters said it could not independently verify the footage.

Videos circulating online show fireballs and columns of smoke lighting up the night sky. One unconfirmed clip claimed to capture explosions at Higuerote Airport, approximately 87 km east of Caracas. Reuters said it could not independently verify the footage. Maduro declares state of emergency: President Nicolás Maduro announced a nationwide state of emergency, accusing the United States of carrying out attacks on civilian and military installations. The government said national defense plans had been activated.

President Nicolás Maduro announced a nationwide state of emergency, accusing the United States of carrying out attacks on civilian and military installations. The government said national defense plans had been activated. Government calls for mass mobilisation: In a statement released early Saturday, the Venezuelan government urged supporters to take to the streets. “People to the streets!” the statement said, calling on all social and political forces to reject what it termed an “imperialist attack.”

FAA bans US commercial flights: The US Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited American commercial aircraft from entering Venezuelan airspace, citing “ongoing military activity,” according to the Associated Press.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited American commercial aircraft from entering Venezuelan airspace, citing “ongoing military activity,” according to the Associated Press. Washington yet to respond: The US government has not issued an official response to the explosions or Maduro’s accusations. The Pentagon has declined to comment so far.

The US government has not issued an official response to the explosions or Maduro’s accusations. The Pentagon has declined to comment so far. Tensions already at boiling point: The blasts come amid escalating hostilities between Washington and Caracas. President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of enabling drug trafficking and migration, while Maduro alleges the US is targeting Venezuela’s oil and gas resources.

The blasts come amid escalating hostilities between Washington and Caracas. President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of enabling drug trafficking and migration, while Maduro alleges the US is targeting Venezuela’s oil and gas resources. Sanctions and pressure campaign continue: The US rejected Maduro’s disputed 2024 election victory and has since expanded sanctions, announced a blockade on Venezuelan oil, and hinted at possible ground operations.

The US rejected Maduro’s disputed 2024 election victory and has since expanded sanctions, announced a blockade on Venezuelan oil, and hinted at possible ground operations. Damage and casualties unclear: Authorities have not yet released details on casualties or the extent of damage, as uncertainty continues to grip the capital.