Iran Diplomat Claims US Fuels Wars To Curb Rise Of India, China And Russia

Iran offers conditional talks with U.S., alleges Washington fuels conflicts to curb India, China and Russia amid deepening crisis.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has signaled it is willing to enter negotiations to end its escalating confrontation with the United States and Israel, but only under terms that safeguard its sovereignty and dignity. The outreach comes even as Tehran sharpens its criticism of Washington, accusing it of deliberately stoking global instability to block the emergence of rival powers.

Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, a special representative of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told ANI that Iran would consider halting hostilities if discussions are conducted “with dignity” and free from coercion.

Tehran’s Terms For Peace

Ilahi made clear that any diplomatic breakthrough would require firm guarantees. He said that if the war were stopped and guarantees were given against future attacks, along with the removal of sanctions, Iran would be ready for dialogue. He added that the country was only defending itself and seeking its rightful claims.

He accused Washington of initiating the conflict and insisted the responsibility for ending it lies with the United States. Ilahi added that the United States was bombing civilians and that Iran was merely defending itself. He asserted that since Washington had initiated the conflict, it was their responsibility to bring it to an end.

Pegging his remarks to a broader geopolitical argument, Ilahi alleged that Washington deliberately fuels conflicts as a way to hinder the rise of major powers such as India, China, and Russia.

Escalation After Leadership Strike

The tensions intensified after joint U.S.–Israeli strikes reportedly killed Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf states hosting American military bases, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Additional strikes were reported in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

More than 500 people are estimated to have died in the fast-moving crisis, including six U.S. service members.

Washington Stands Firm

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that military operations will persist until Iran’s missile programme is dismantled and its nuclear ambitions are eliminated. He dismissed Tehran’s recent signals toward negotiations as “too late.”

Ilahi rejected that narrative, maintaining that Iran has remained open to engagement. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Under what conditions is Iran willing to negotiate?

Iran is willing to enter negotiations if they are conducted with dignity, free from coercion, and include guarantees against further attacks and sanctions removal.

Who does Iran blame for initiating the current conflict?

Iran blames the United States for initiating the conflict, stating they are bombing civilians and that the US must stop it.

What led to the recent escalation of tensions between Iran and the US/Israel?

Tensions intensified after joint US-Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader and senior officials, leading to retaliatory Iranian attacks.

What are the US objectives in the ongoing conflict?

The US aims to dismantle Iran's missile program and eliminate its nuclear ambitions through continued military operations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Israel Iran Conflict
