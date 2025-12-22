US Praises SHANTI Bill, Calls It Key To Strengthening India Energy Partnership

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS Praises SHANTI Bill, Calls It Key To Strengthening India Energy Partnership

SHANTI is an acronym for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
The United States on Monday welcomed India’s SHANTI Bill, 2025, describing it as a step towards a “stronger energy security partnership” and “peaceful civil nuclear cooperation”.

US Embassy Statement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy in India said, “We welcome India’s new #SHANTIBill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector.”

What SHANTI Stands For

SHANTI is an acronym for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025.

Parliamentary Approval and Key Provisions

The Bill was passed by Parliament on Thursday, opening the door for private sector participation in India’s atomic energy space. It also proposes the repeal of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLND Act), 2010.

Objectives of the SHANTI Bill

According to the government, the SHANTI Bill “consolidates and modernises India’s nuclear legal framework” and “enables limited private participation in the nuclear sector under regulatory oversight”.

It also “strengthens statutory regulation by granting statutory recognition to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB)” and “supports India’s clean-energy transition and the long-term objective of achieving 100 GW nuclear energy capacity by 2047.”

Opening the Nuclear Sector to Private Players

Until now, nuclear power plants in India could be operated only by public sector entities, though joint ventures were permitted. Under the SHANTI Bill, however, any company or joint venture will be allowed to construct, own, operate or decommission a nuclear power plant or reactor in India, subject to licensing and safety authorisation related to radiation exposure.

Eligibility for Licensing

The Bill states that “any department of the Government of India or any institution or authority or corporation established or owned or controlled by such government, any government company, any other company, a joint venture among any of the aforesaid; or any other person expressly permitted by the central government, by notification, to set up such facilities or undertake such activities,” will be eligible to apply for a licence.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
Bangladesh Freezes Visa Services In Three Indian Cities Amid Unrest Back Home
8th Pay Commission Delay Could Quietly Cost Govt Employees Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh In HRA
