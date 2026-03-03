Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Gateway To Peace': Netanyahu Says US-Israel Iran Offensive Will Be Swift, Not Endless

Netanyahu says US-Israel Iran offensive will be swift, calling it a “gateway to peace” and hinting at future Saudi-Israel normalization.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on March 2, 2026, that the joint military campaign by Israel and the United States against Iran would be short and outcome-driven, rejecting suggestions of a prolonged conflict. Speaking in an interview on Hannity on Fox News, Netanyahu framed the offensive as a strategic move aimed at securing long-term regional stability rather than fueling another drawn-out war.

“This is not an endless war, this is the gateway to peace,” Netanyahu said, expressing confidence that the current operation could open new diplomatic horizons across the Middle East, as per a report on Reuters.

Netanyahu Says Iran War Aimed At ‘Lasting Middle East Peace’

Netanyahu argued that the military push against Tehran should be viewed through the prism of future peace accords. Drawing on past diplomatic successes, he pointed to the Abraham Accords as proof that coordinated action between Israel and Washington could transform regional geopolitics.

The agreements, signed during the presidency of Donald Trump, normalised relations between Israel and four Arab nations. Netanyahu suggested that sustained pressure on Iran could lay the groundwork for further normalisation efforts, potentially extending to Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the present campaign is not about perpetuating hostilities but about dismantling barriers to wider diplomatic recognition and cooperation.

Strong Praise For Trump’s Leadership And Global Role

During the interview, Netanyahu offered emphatic praise for Trump, portraying him as a decisive leader who had reasserted American authority on the world stage. He credited Trump’s leadership style and directness with strengthening both Israel’s security and broader Western interests, as per reports.

Netanyahu described Trump as someone capable of cutting through bureaucratic inertia and restoring clarity to U.S. foreign policy, arguing that such leadership had tangible strategic benefits.

Trump had earlier indicated that the campaign might last four to five weeks, though he later conceded the timeline could shift depending on developments on the ground.

Iran Accused Of Terror Network And Targeting US Interests

Turning his focus to Tehran, Netanyahu accused the Iranian leadership of orchestrating attacks against American targets and spreading instability across multiple regions. He alleged that Iran had attempted to assassinate Trump and described the regime as a central node in a broader web of global militancy.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump emphasised an “America First” approach that prioritised limiting overseas military engagements. The current offensive, however, signals a more assertive stance in confronting Iran alongside Israel.

Netanyahu concluded by reiterating that the conflict could ultimately reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics, presenting it as an inflection point that might unlock expanded diplomatic ties — including the prospect of formal relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Israel Netanyahu Iran US
