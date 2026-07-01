Iran-US Qatar Talks: Doha Meeting To Focus On Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and Iranian delegations held indirect discussions in Doha.

Topics included Lebanon, Strait of Hormuz, and frozen assets.

Talks follow recent calm after sporadic bilateral fire exchange.

Meeting to take place in Doha

US, Iranian representatives expected to discuss situation in Lebanon, Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran: What you need to know

Here's everything we know about the meeting between the US and Iran in Qatar.

The Who

On the US side, special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are both in Qatar, with the White House saying they will attend "high-level meetings."

However, the Qatari foreign ministry said the two were not in Doha for talks with the Iranians. They did meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, with the meeting being about the two US representatives "meeting the mediators."

Iran's delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the country's foreign ministry said.

The talks between the two countries will be indirect, the AFP news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The What

According to Qatar's foreign ministry, the meetings will be about both Iran and Lebanon, with another main issue being the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian assets and funds frozen due to the US sanctions are also expected to be on the table.

The Why

The talks come after the two countries exchanged fire sporadically since the signing on the MoU between them, with Tehran's attempt to enforce its claim on the Strait of Hormuz being given as a reason for the repeated flare-ups.

However, the situation has calmed down in the past several days.

Iran and the US gave conflicting accounts regarding the talks, and Qatar also said no high-level meetings or direct talks between the two countries were planned.

According to the White House, US envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be in Doha for the meeting.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.