The meeting between the US and Iranian representatives is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar. Qatar is acting as a mediator for these discussions.
Iran-US Qatar Talks: Doha Meeting To Focus On Strait Of Hormuz
Representatives from both countries will hold indirect meetings in Doha to discuss the next steps of the deal that would end the war between them. Follow DW for all the updates.
- US and Iranian delegations held indirect discussions in Doha.
- Topics included Lebanon, Strait of Hormuz, and frozen assets.
- Talks follow recent calm after sporadic bilateral fire exchange.
- Meeting to take place in Doha
- US, Iranian representatives expected to discuss situation in Lebanon, Strait of Hormuz
The US and Iran: What you need to know
Here's everything we know about the meeting between the US and Iran in Qatar.
The Who
On the US side, special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are both in Qatar, with the White House saying they will attend "high-level meetings."
However, the Qatari foreign ministry said the two were not in Doha for talks with the Iranians. They did meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, with the meeting being about the two US representatives "meeting the mediators."
Iran's delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the country's foreign ministry said.
The talks between the two countries will be indirect, the AFP news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.
The What
According to Qatar's foreign ministry, the meetings will be about both Iran and Lebanon, with another main issue being the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian assets and funds frozen due to the US sanctions are also expected to be on the table.
The Why
The talks come after the two countries exchanged fire sporadically since the signing on the MoU between them, with Tehran's attempt to enforce its claim on the Strait of Hormuz being given as a reason for the repeated flare-ups.
However, the situation has calmed down in the past several days.
Iran and the US gave conflicting accounts regarding the talks, and Qatar also said no high-level meetings or direct talks between the two countries were planned.
According to the White House, US envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be in Doha for the meeting.
Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the meeting between the US and Iran taking place?
Who are the key representatives at the US-Iran meeting?
The US delegation includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran's delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.
What are the main topics to be discussed at the meeting?
Discussions will cover the situation in Lebanon, the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian assets and funds frozen due to US sanctions.