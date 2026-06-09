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HomeTrendingUP Man 'Marries' Mother-In-Law In Court Ceremony In Kanpur Dehat, Viral Video Triggers Probe

UP Man 'Marries' Mother-In-Law In Court Ceremony In Kanpur Dehat, Viral Video Triggers Probe

A viral video from Kanpur showing a man allegedly marrying his mother-in-law has triggered debate, with police launching an inquiry.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows man marrying mother-in-law in Kanpur.
  • Reports claim he divorced wife for the alleged relationship.
  • Police investigating video; no formal complaint filed yet.

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has ignited widespread discussion online after it appeared to show a man marrying his mother-in-law in a court ceremony. The footage, which has been circulating extensively across social media platforms, has left many viewers stunned and prompted authorities to look into the matter.

The video reportedly originates from Akbarpur and shows the man and the woman exchanging garlands while displaying what appears to be an official marriage certificate. As the clip gained traction online, social media users offered sharply divided opinions, with some defending the relationship as a personal decision between adults and others questioning its social and ethical implications.

Viral Video Draws Mixed Reactions

The footage quickly became a talking point on social media, attracting thousands of comments and shares. Many users expressed disbelief at the unusual nature of the relationship, while others argued that consenting adults should be free to make their own choices.

Residents in Akbarpur were also caught off guard by reports surrounding the alleged marriage. Local discussions intensified as the video continued to spread, with many people expressing surprise at the developments.

 

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Reports Claim Relationship Led To Marriage

According to reports circulating online, the man had married a woman around a year ago. Over time, however, he allegedly developed a close relationship with his wife's mother.

Local accounts suggest that tensions emerged after the wife learned about the alleged relationship. The situation reportedly contributed to the collapse of the marriage, after which the man and his mother-in-law are said to have formalised their relationship through a court marriage conducted a few days ago.

Despite the widespread circulation of these claims, the details remain unverified, and no official confirmation has been provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged wedding.

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Police Begin Inquiry Into Matter

Authorities have taken note of the viral video, though officials have urged caution regarding unverified claims.

Akbarpur police station in-charge Harmeet Singh said that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts, as per reports. He noted that no formal complaint has been received so far and that no cognisable offence has been reported in connection with the matter.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is depicted in the viral video from Kanpur?

The viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district reportedly shows a man marrying his mother-in-law in a court ceremony. The footage captures them exchanging garlands and displaying what appears to be an official marriage certificate.

What has been the public reaction to the alleged marriage?

The video has garnered sharply divided opinions online, with some defending it as a personal choice and others questioning its social and ethical implications. Residents in Akbarpur also expressed surprise at the developments.

Have authorities verified the details of the alleged marriage?

No, the details remain unverified, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the circumstances or authenticity of the marriage. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the marriage certificate.

What action are authorities taking regarding the video?

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the facts of the matter. Akbarpur police station in-charge Harmeet Singh noted that no formal complaint has been received so far.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Social Media Court Marriage Kanpur UTTAR PRADESH
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