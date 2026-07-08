'Decisive Action': Iran Threatens ‘Crushing Response’ After Fresh US Strikes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran warned US of severe consequences after latest strikes.

US struck southern Iran; Iran military vowed

CENTCOM confirmed hitting 80+ targets, destroying IRGC vessels.

Iran has issued a sharp warning to the United States following fresh American strikes on Wednesday, vowing to take "decisive actions" to safeguard its national security while accusing Washington of breaching the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The warning came after the US carried out attacks in southern Iran as the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a February 28 strike, was underway. Tehran described the timing of the operation as a further escalation of tensions.

Iranian officials said the latest military action amounted to multiple violations of the agreement between Tehran and Washington and warned that continued attacks would have consequences.

Iran Accuses US Of Violating Islamabad MoU

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the United States of committing several "major violations" of the Islamabad MoU.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf alleged that Washington had violated Iranian arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, continued to threaten further military strikes, reinstated oil sanctions, carried out attacks in southern Iran and supported what he described as continued "Zionist aggression" in Lebanon.

He also delivered a defiant message, stating: "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."

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Deputy Foreign Minister Warns Of Consequences

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also condemned the latest US actions, criticising Washington for revoking the waiver on Iranian oil exports and launching fresh strikes.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi said the United States had committed "blatant violations" of Articles 1, 2 and 10 of the Islamabad MoU. He further alleged that Washington had repeatedly breached the agreement because of the actions of what he referred to as the "Zionist regime" in Lebanon and through continued threats against Iran.

"Iran, while issuing a serious warning regarding the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take decisive actions to safeguard its national interests and security," he said.

Iranian Military Vows ‘Crushing Response’

Iran's Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters strongly condemned the latest US strikes, describing them as a "blatant act of aggression".

According to the military, the attacks occurred while the funeral procession of the former supreme leader was taking place in Iraq. It warned that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran would deliver a "crushing response" to the US operation.

The military also accused Washington of failing to honour the MoU and declared that Iran would not tolerate outside interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz. It said the only safe route for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the strategic waterway was the passage designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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Multiple Strikes Reported Across Southern Iran

The military's statement followed reports of coordinated strikes across southern Iran.

At least three locations were reportedly targeted. Six explosions were reported on Qeshm Island, the largest island near the Strait of Hormuz. Between seven and nine strikes were reported at Sirik Port, overlooking the strategic shipping route, with several people reportedly injured and taken to a hospital in Minab.

In Bandar Abbas, at least 10 explosions were reported. Several wharfs and a telecommunications tower were also said to have been targeted during the attacks.

US Says More Than 80 Targets Were Struck

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had completed the latest round of operations after striking more than 80 targets using precision-guided munitions.

According to CENTCOM, the operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar installations and anti-ship missile capabilities. It also said more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed in an effort to reduce Iran's ability to conduct attacks against international commercial shipping.