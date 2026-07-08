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English NewsNewsWorldPoJK Boils Over: Anti-Pakistan Protests Refuse To Die Down After 29 Days

PoJK Boils Over: Anti-Pakistan Protests Refuse To Die Down After 29 Days

Organisers have issued an ultimatum to the Pakistani government to accept their 38-point charter of demands by July 8.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

Public anger against the Pakistani establishment has reached a boiling point in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with mass demonstrations entering their 29th consecutive day. Defying heavy security restrictions, large crowds comprising women, children, and youth have taken to the streets to protest against the Pakistani administration, chanting slogans for regional rights and self-determination. From Kotli to Sudhanoti, major protest marches are sweeping the territory.

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Escalating Clashes In Muzaffarabad

Fresh clashes erupted between local police and demonstrators in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, leaving at least three people injured. Visuals from the ground show protestors setting tyres on fire and blocking major transit routes. Meanwhile, Rawalakot’s Eidgah ground has emerged as the primary epicentre of the uprising. Over 70,000 protestors from various cities across PoJK have converged there, posing a significant challenge to the Pakistani authorities.

Organisers have issued an ultimatum to the Pakistani government to accept their 38-point charter of demands by July 8. If the demands are not met, protest leaders have announced that they will abandon peaceful sit-ins and launch a massive public march toward the capital city of Muzaffarabad to escalate their struggle.

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Sardar Imtiaz Aslam, a prominent member of the Awami Action Committee (AAC), publicly condemned the heavy-handedness of the Pakistani security forces and expressed gratitude to the local women for standing on the frontlines against the military deployment, calling on citizens to gear up for the decisive July 9 march.

Women And Children Lead Sit-ins 

The agitation has witnessed unprecedented participation from families. At the Rawalakot bus stand, more than 10,000 women along with young children have been staging a continuous sit-in since June 11, shouting anti-establishment slogans. A major flashpoint in the current crisis is the alleged disruption of supply lines. Protest organisers claim that Pakistani authorities have halted food transport at the borders since June 14, stranding dozens of trucks carrying essential commodities like wheat flour, rice, pulses, and milk.

Angered by the shortage of essential supplies, local women protestors have drawn parallels to Islamic historical events, equating the Pakistani administration's actions to an economic siege. Addressing the crowds, another core organiser, Sardar Umar Nazir, issued a stark warning to Islamabad, stating that the public’s adherence to non-violence should not be mistaken for weakness, and that the struggle would enter an "all-or-nothing" phase starting July 9.

Evolution Of Agitation: From Subsidy Demands To Rights Movement

The legal fraternity has also joined the stir, with lawyers staging a protest march in Mirpur to express solidarity with the public. Movement leaders remarked that the establishment expected the protests to fizzle out within a week, but the movement remains resilient despite administrative crackdowns. The movement began following internet shutdowns and the presentation of a 38-point charter of demands by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). Core demands include subsidised food supplies (wheat/ration), fair electricity pricing, infrastructure development (roads, airports, and hospitals), and the abolition of the 12 reserved refugee seats in the legislative assembly.

Heavy-handed tactics, including firing and shelling by security forces, have resulted in serious casualties and widespread arrests over the weeks, turning a civic protest into a broader movement for regional rights. Ahead of the July 8 deadline, Rawalakot and surrounding areas resemble a garrison town, with over 10,000 paramilitary Rangers deployed to maintain control as over 100,000 citizens stand ready for the next phase of the uprising.

Before You Go

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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan POJK PoJK Protests
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