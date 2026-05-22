US-Iran Peace Talks See ‘Slight Progress’ Amid Ceasefire: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke about the negotiations between the United States and Iran to end the war, saying "slight progress" had been made.

Negotiators saw "a little bit of movement and that's good," Rubio said, adding that conversations were ongoing.

Rubio spoke following a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Sweden.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to carry out an extensive military operation against Iran should negotiations not bear fruit.

Fighting in the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes at the end of February, halted in April as part of a ceasefire agreement while talks for a lasting peace continue.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.