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English NewsNewsWorldUS, India trade deal in final steps: Sergio Gor

US, India trade deal in final steps: Sergio Gor

Washington, Jun 30 (PTI): The US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be sealed after nearly 18 months of talk.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 04:32 AM (IST)

Washington, Jun 30 (PTI): The US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit here, Gor said he was determined to conclude the agreement as it would be beneficial to both nations.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was driving the ties.

"People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

The US envoy said the President has very fond memories of his visit to India and still continues to talk about it.

“His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to … having the President visit us back in India,” Gor said.

The ambassador also announced that the Quad foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in the Philippines in about two weeks from now. PTI SKU NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 04:45 AM (IST)
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