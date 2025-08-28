Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUK, France, Germany Initiate UN ‘Snapback’ Sanctions On Iran; US Backs Move, Urges To ‘Resolve Nuclear Issue’

UK, France, Germany Initiate UN ‘Snapback’ Sanctions On Iran; US Backs Move, Urges To ‘Resolve Nuclear Issue’

The UK, France, and Germany initiated a "snapback" to restore UN sanctions on Iran due to its nuclear breaches. The US supports this move, while Iran warns of consequences and rejects direct negotiations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany have formally initiated the mechanism to restore major United Nations sanctions on Iran, a step that threatens to heighten already escalating tensions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear activities.

The so-called “snapback” procedure was activated through a joint letter sent by the three European powers—collectively known as the E3—to the UN Security Council, warning of Iran’s continued breach of its nuclear obligations.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced support for the move, writing on X: “The E3 – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – initiated a process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran. Snapback sanctions are a direct response to Iran’s continuing defiance of its nuclear commitments. The United States supports the E3’s decision and urges Iran to engage in serious diplomatic negotiations to resolve the nuclear issue.”

30 Days Before Sanctions Return To Iran

According to a report by the BBC, once the snapback process is triggered, the Security Council has 30 days to decide whether sanctions relief should continue or be allowed to lapse. If no agreement is reached, the sanctions—originally lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal—would automatically be reinstated.

The three countries had cautioned Tehran earlier this month that unless it committed to a diplomatic path by the end of August, they would have little choice but to proceed with reimposing penalties.

Stalled US-Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Rising Hostilities

Efforts to revive nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States have remained frozen since June, following American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Tehran blocked access to UN-backed inspectors monitoring its programme, further intensifying the standoff.

Iran has already issued warnings of consequences should the snapback clause be applied. “The US wants Iran to be obedient to it. The Iranian nation is deeply offended by such a great insult and will stand with all its strength against those who harbour such a false expectation of the Iranian people,” Iran’s supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said, according to news agency IRNA.

On Sunday, Khamenei rejected calls for direct negotiations with the US and stated that US hostility has been consistent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The 2015 agreement—signed by Iran, the US, the UK, France, Germany, China and the European Union—had lifted years of crippling economic sanctions in exchange for strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear work. However, the deal began to unravel when US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington’s participation in 2018 during his first term and reimposed sweeping nuclear-related sanctions.

In response, Iran gradually expanded its nuclear activities, reviving Western fears about its ambitions. Both the E3 and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have expressed doubts that the Iranian programme is entirely civilian in nature. Tehran, however, continues to insist that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Also read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany United Kingdom United Nations Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Ali Khamenei France Iran US UN Security Council United STates Marco Rubio Ali Hosseini Khamenei
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
India
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget