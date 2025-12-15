Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUAE Condemns Terrorist Attack At Jewish Gathering In Sydney, Expresses Solidarity With Australia

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack At Jewish Gathering In Sydney, Expresses Solidarity With Australia

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a Jewish gathering in Sydney, Australia, expressing condolences to victims’ families and solidarity with the Australian government.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred at a Jewish gathering in the city of Sydney, Australia, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Australia, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.  

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
