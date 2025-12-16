Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFrom December 18, These Vehicles Will Be Banned From Entering Delhi-Check Full Details

From December 18, These Vehicles Will Be Banned From Entering Delhi-Check Full Details

Under new rules, only vehicles registered in Delhi will be allowed to operate within the national capital. Privately owned vehicles registered in other states will be barred from entering the city.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi will impose a blanket ban on the entry of diesel vehicles below the BS-6 emission standard from December 18 as part of stricter measures to tackle air pollution, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday. The move also includes fuel restrictions for vehicles without valid pollution certificates and penalties for polluting commercial activity. Apologising to residents for persistent poor air quality, Sirsa said no government could completely clean Delhi’s air in nine to 10 months, but claimed daily improvements were being achieved.

Vehicle Entry Ban, Fuel Restrictions From December 18

Under the new rules, only vehicles registered in Delhi will be allowed to operate within the national capital. Privately owned vehicles registered in other states will be barred from entering the city. Additionally, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided petrol or diesel at fuel stations from December 18.

Sirsa said strict enforcement would be carried out across the city to ensure compliance. Trucks carrying construction material will face heavy fines, and offending vehicles will be seized. He warned that violations would not be tolerated as authorities intensify efforts to curb emissions during the high-pollution period.

‘Impossible to fix pollution in 9–10 months’, says minister

Addressing the media, Sirsa apologised to Delhi residents for the pollution crisis. “I apologise to the people of Delhi. It is impossible for any government to completely clean pollution in nine to 10 months,” he said. However, he claimed the current administration had performed better than the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, asserting that Delhi’s AQI had reduced day by day due to consistent action.

Targeting opposition parties, Sirsa described pollution as a “disease” caused by 10–11 years of AAP rule and 15 years of Congress governance. He questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over their silence during last year’s pollution crisis, claiming conditions were worse then.

Rs 9.21 crore fines imposed, generators and halls under scanner

The minister said fines worth Rs 9.21 crore had been imposed on polluters through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). He added that all departments were working in coordination and enforcement had been tightened against diesel generators across the city.

To discourage burning of wood, the government has distributed 10,000 electric heaters to security guards. Sirsa also warned that banquet halls found violating pollution norms would be sealed without exception.

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Quality Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
News
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget