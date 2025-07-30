Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTsunami After Massive Russia Quake Washes Whales Ashore In Japan: VIDEO

Tsunami After Massive Russia Quake Washes Whales Ashore In Japan: VIDEO

After a powerful 8.8-magnitude quake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami waves, whales washed ashore in Japan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

A powerful undersea earthquake jolted the region off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, sending 4-metre-high tsunami waves crashing into coastal areas of both Russia and Japan. The quake, measuring a massive 8.8 on the Richter scale, is said to be the most intense the area has experienced since 1952.

ALSO READ: Tsunami Warned Ahead? Belugas Stranded In Kamchatka Hours Before Earthquake Spark Theories: WATCH

Whales Stranded As Tsunami Waves Hit Japan’s Shoreline

As the waves surged along Japan's coastline, the aftermath brought an unusual and heartbreaking sight. Four whales washed ashore in Tateyama City, located in Chiba Prefecture. Japanese news outlets aired footage showing the stranded whales struggling in shallow waters.

Marine experts explained that while whales in deep seas are usually naffected by tsunami waves, those closer to shore face rapid changes in water levels and pressure. The sudden withdrawal of water before a tsunami strike can disorient or trap whales near the coast, leaving them vulnerable to stranding. Such tragic occurrences often accompany strong seismic sea activity, and Wednesday's event was no exception.

In Alaska, Locals Team Up To Save Beached Minke Whale

Another whale-related incident had unfolded, thousands of miles away. In the small coastal town of Seldovia, Alaska, residents rallied together to rescue a 15-foot minke whale that had become stranded on rocky shores during low tide. Believed to have suffered from the effects of a harmful algal bloom, the whale was in critical condition and could have died within minutes. Thankfully, the Seldovia Village Tribe and local volunteers rished to the scene after receiving an alert from the Alaska SeaLife Center.

Locals formed a human bucket chain, gently pouring seawater over the whale's scratched body and shielding it with wet towels to prevent sun damage. After six tense hours, the incoming tide finally came to the whale's aid. It floated upright and eventually swam back into deep waters.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Russia Earthquake 2025 Tsunami Whales Japan Kamchatka Quake Tsunami
