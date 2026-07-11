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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Reveals What Will Happen If Iran Assassinates Him: 'I've Left Instructions To...'

Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Iran Assassinates Him: 'I've Left Instructions To...'

Trump dismissed reports that Israel recently warned him about a new Iranian plot to assassinate him. He also declared that the US-Iran ceasefire is "over".

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump ordered
  • Remarks follow high US-Iran tensions, Leader Khamenei's death.
  • Trump declared US-Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he has already instructed US authorities to launch a massive military response against Iran if Tehran succeeds in assassinating him, saying the country would be bombed "at levels that they've never seen before."

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Trump said he has remained at the top of Iran's alleged assassination list for years and dismissed reports that Israel recently warned him of a fresh Iranian assassination plot.

ALSO READ: It's Not Just Oil: Why Iran's Vast Zinc And Lead Reserves Matter To The World

'I've Left Instructions'

Trump said he had already decided how the United States should respond in the event of his assassination.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before," Trump told the New York Post.

Dismissing reports that Israel recently warned him of a fresh Iranian assassination plot, Trump said: "No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know."

Remarks Come Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

Trump's comments came days after reports claimed Israel had shared intelligence with the United States alleging Iran had developed a new plan to assassinate the US President.

The remarks also followed the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was buried in Mashhad on Friday after being killed in joint US-Israeli strikes earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Agreed To Continue Talks With Iran, But Reiterates 'Ceasefire Is Over'

Trump Says Ceasefire Is 'Over'

Earlier on Friday, Trump said Washington had agreed to continue talks with Iran after Tehran requested further negotiations, but reiterated that the ceasefire between the two countries had effectively ended.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"

His remarks came as Qatari mediators travelled to Tehran in an effort to ease tensions and revive diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has President Trump instructed regarding a potential assassination attempt by Iran?

President Trump has instructed US authorities to launch an

Did Israel recently warn Trump of an Iranian assassination plot?

No, Trump denied reports that Israel provided a recent warning. He stated he has been on Iran's assassination list for a long time.

What is the current status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, according to Trump?

Trump declared the ceasefire between the US and Iran is

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates US Iran Conflict US IRan War
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