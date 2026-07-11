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Remarks follow high US-Iran tensions, Leader Khamenei's death.

Trump declared US-Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he has already instructed US authorities to launch a massive military response against Iran if Tehran succeeds in assassinating him, saying the country would be bombed "at levels that they've never seen before."

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Trump said he has remained at the top of Iran's alleged assassination list for years and dismissed reports that Israel recently warned him of a fresh Iranian assassination plot.

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'I've Left Instructions'

Trump said he had already decided how the United States should respond in the event of his assassination.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before," Trump told the New York Post.

Dismissing reports that Israel recently warned him of a fresh Iranian assassination plot, Trump said: "No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know."

Remarks Come Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

Trump's comments came days after reports claimed Israel had shared intelligence with the United States alleging Iran had developed a new plan to assassinate the US President.

The remarks also followed the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was buried in Mashhad on Friday after being killed in joint US-Israeli strikes earlier this year.

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Trump Says Ceasefire Is 'Over'

Earlier on Friday, Trump said Washington had agreed to continue talks with Iran after Tehran requested further negotiations, but reiterated that the ceasefire between the two countries had effectively ended.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"

His remarks came as Qatari mediators travelled to Tehran in an effort to ease tensions and revive diplomatic engagement between the two countries.