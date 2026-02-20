Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSetback For Trump As US Supreme Court Blocks Emergency Tariffs, Says President Exceeded Authority

Setback For Trump As US Supreme Court Blocks Emergency Tariffs, Says President Exceeded Authority

Chief Justice Roberts stated Congress hadn't authorised IEEPA for tariffs. The ruling blocks "reciprocal" and fentanyl-related tariffs, but steel/aluminium duties remain. This reinforces Congress's trade authority.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Friday that Donald Trump overstepped his authority by imposing sweeping tariffs under a law intended for national emergencies.

In a 6–3 decision, the court held that Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy broad tariffs on goods entering the United States was not legally permissible.

Majority Opinion

Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, joined by the court’s three liberal justices and two conservative colleagues — Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration and scope,” Roberts wrote. However, he noted that the administration had failed to identify any statute in which Congress authorised IEEPA to be used for imposing tariffs.

“We hold that IEEPA does not authorise the president to impose tariffs,” the chief justice concluded.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito dissented.

Scope of the Ruling

The decision marks a rare legal defeat for the Trump administration before a court with a 6–3 conservative majority, particularly since Trump began his second term in January.

Importantly, the ruling does not invalidate all of Trump’s tariffs. Duties imposed on steel and aluminium under separate statutory authorities remain intact.

However, the judgment blocks two major categories of tariffs introduced under IEEPA:

So-called “reciprocal” country-specific tariffs, which ranged from 34% on China to a 10% baseline on other nations.

A 25% tariff applied to certain goods from Canada, China and Mexico, which the administration justified as a response to those countries’ alleged failure to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

The ruling curtails the executive branch’s ability to rely on emergency economic powers to reshape trade policy unilaterally, reinforcing Congress’s central role in tariff and trade authority.

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Supreme Court's ruling regarding Donald Trump's tariffs?

The Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump overstepped his authority by imposing broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Did the ruling invalidate all of Trump's tariffs?

No, the ruling does not invalidate all of Trump's tariffs. Duties imposed on steel and aluminum under separate laws remain in effect.

Which specific tariffs were blocked by the Supreme Court's decision?

The judgment blocks

What is the significance of this ruling for executive power in trade policy?

The ruling curtails the executive branch's ability to use emergency economic powers to unilaterally reshape trade policy, reinforcing Congress's role.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs Donald Trump US
