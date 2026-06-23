Trump Signs Orders To Accelerate Quantum Computing, Strengthen Cybersecurity

(Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko)

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a pair of executive orders to boost quantum computing and strengthen security infrastructure to mitigate threats.

"We believe this can happen by 2028," Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a call previewing the moves and referring to the quantum computer.

Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum physics to solve complex problems many times faster than today's fastest computers.

Trump orders to boost quantum computing

The first order calls for the development of a quantum computer powerful enough for performing scientific research and instructs federal agencies to develop plans for deploying quantum-enabled technology.

The order also calls for the Pentagon to deploy quantum-enabled sensors by 2027.

The second order calls for bolstering security systems in the government and private sectors in a post-quantum world.

The directive aims to speed up the processes of migration to post-quantum cryptography by 2031.

This part means leveling up systems to make sure they can withstand future quantum attacks.

US and China competing to shape future of quantum computing

Quantum computing technology is still at the early stages of development, with both the US and China competing to achieve dominance in the field.

"We're going to be investing in American quantum leadership like never before to stay ahead of the pack. We're way ahead right now. We'll keep it that way," Trump said at a signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

Quantum computing carries with it significant cybersecurity risks because of its capacity to do away with the standard encryption technology that we currently use to protect data.

Companies like Google, IBM and Microsoft and a host of other smaller companies are racing to make the revolutionary supercomputers in the US.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)