Trump Orders Nuclear Submarines Near Russia After Medvedev's 'Dead Hand' Threat

In a tense escalation of rhetoric between the United States and Russia, US President Donald Trump revealed Friday that he had directed two nuclear submarines to deploy near Russian waters. His move comes in response to what he described as “foolish and inflammatory” remarks from Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.” He emphasized the weight of rhetoric during times of global instability, warning that "words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences."

The public exchange between Trump and Medvedev marks a sharp uptick in geopolitical tensions, with nuclear posturing now entering the discourse.

Medvedev Invokes Chilling Cold War-Era Threat

The spat began earlier in the week after Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued energy imports from Russia. In a pointed response, Medvedev lashed out on his Telegram channel, mocking Trump’s remarks about the "dead economies" of India and Russia.

"As for the talk about the 'dead economies' of India and Russia... maybe he should recall his favourite movies about 'the walking dead,' and also remember how dangerous the so-called 'Dead Hand,' which doesn't even exist, could be," Medvedev wrote.

The "Dead Hand," also known as "Perimeter," was a Cold War-era Soviet system designed to automatically launch a nuclear counterstrike in the event that the USSR’s leadership was wiped out in an attack. Though long rumored to be defunct, its mere mention reignited fears of catastrophic escalation.

A Digital War of Words

Trump didn’t hold back. In the same Truth Social post where he announced the tariffs, he fired back at Medvedev, saying, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!”

The US President’s remarks came amid a brewing international standoff, as Washington also shortened Ukraine’s ceasefire deadline from 50 days to just 10–12 days—prompting further threats from Medvedev, including potential “secondary tariffs” if the new deadline wasn’t honored.

High Stakes and Rising Tensions

The exchange has alarmed observers worldwide, given the direct reference to nuclear capabilities and Cold War-era doomsday systems. Trump’s decision to reposition nuclear submarines—typically shrouded in secrecy—adds a dramatic military dimension to what began as a digital war of words.