Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1

Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1

Trump earlier indicated that tariffs on large truck imports could begin on October 1, saying the new tariffs were to protect manufacturers from "unfair outside competition" .

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 07:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that every medium and heavy-duty truck imported into the United States will be hit with a 25 percent tariff starting November 1. The sweeping new trade measure marks a bold escalation in his ongoing push to shield American manufacturers from what he calls "unfair outside competition".

"Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25 per cent," Trump posted on his social media platform, adding no further details.

Just last month, Trump indicated that tariffs on large truck imports could begin on October 1, framing the move as a matter of national security. He claimed these higher duties were necessary to bolster iconic US firms, including Peterbilt and Kenworth, which are owned by Paccar, and Freightliner, owned by Daimler Truck.

"These tariffs are necessary to restore fairness and protect our workers," Trump said at the White House. "We cannot continue allowing our industries to be undermined by foreign dumping and unfair practices."

How Will This Affect Vehicle Trade?

Existing trade agreements with Japan and the European Union set US tariffs at 15% for light-duty vehicles—smaller cars and trucks. However, it's unclear whether these arrangements will extend the same rates to the heavier models now under threat. In North America, an important exception remains for light-duty vehicles built in Canada and Mexico, where manufacturers can subtract the value of American-made parts from their tariff calculations, softening the financial blow, Reuters reported.

The vehicles now targeted by this policy sweep in a broad range: from delivery vans and garbage trucks to public utility vehicles, transit and shuttle buses, big rig tractor-trailers, and powerful semi-trucks. These are the workhorses of industry and infrastructure that are vital yet vulnerable to policy shifts.

US Tariff To Impact Key Allies

The proposed tariffs have alarmed business leaders and trade experts. The US Chamber of Commerce publicly warned the Commerce Department against the move, arguing that the nation’s leading suppliers of these vehicles, including Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland, are steadfast allies with no ties to security risks for America.

Mexico, especially, stands to be deeply affected. The country is currently the number one exporter of medium-and heavy-duty trucks to the US, driven by booming demand that has seen exports triple since 2019. Recent government data shows around 3,40,000 of these vehicles now cross the border each year.

Under the USMCA free trade agreement, shipments of medium- and heavy-duty trucks from Mexico move duty-free if at least 64% of their component value throug parts like engines, axles, or even steel, originates within North America. Such rules are meant to encourage regional cooperation and keep supply chains tightly interwoven.

Automakers could also feel the impact of these tariffs. Stellantis, the parent of Chrysler, has lobbied the White House against more punitive duties on Mexican-built heavy-duty Ram trucks and commercial vans, a cornerstone of its regional operations. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Volvo Group is eyeing the future, investing $700 million in a new heavy-truck factory in Monterrey, Mexico, with production expected to start in 2026, Reuters reported.

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates US Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget