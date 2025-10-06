"We're Dealing With Killers, Savages, Terrorists": US Secretary Slams Hamas After Gaza Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a sharp statement underscoring the US stance on the Gaza crisis, Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Hamas, calling its members “killers, savages, and terrorists.” Rubio praised the coalition of Arab nations brought together by former US President Donald Trump, crediting it with helping advance peace negotiations and hostage releases amid the ongoing conflict.

But what gives us hope is the coalition @POTUS built that is pushing in the same direction with us to get the hostages released and the conflict resolved. https://t.co/1rTYMmI99d — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 5, 2025

Posting on X, Rubio wrote, “We’re not dealing with a political movement, we’re dealing with killers, savages, and terrorists. But what gives us hope is the coalition US President Donald Trump built that is pushing in the same direction with us to get the hostages released and the conflict resolved.”

His comments highlight Washington’s firm view of Hamas as a militant group, not a political organisation, and reflect the growing global collaboration behind efforts to stabilise the region and free hostages.

Trump Says Gaza Talks Are 'Very Successful'

Donald Trump, speaking separately on Sunday, said ongoing negotiations between Hamas and several nations across the globe are showing “very successful” progress. The discussions, which include Arab and Muslim countries, aim to secure the release of hostages and bring an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the hostages, end the war in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

He added that technical teams are set to meet in Egypt to finalise details, urging participants to act swiftly. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST,” he wrote, warning, “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!”

Meanwhile, Israel’s coordinator for hostage affairs reaffirmed that the country would negotiate “with full commitment and determination” to ensure the safe release of all captives.

Trump Hints At ‘3,000-Year’ Conflict Resolution During Navy Event

Later in the day, Trump addressed a gathering of service members and senior defence officials marking the 250th anniversary of the US Navy. Referring to his ongoing diplomatic efforts, he remarked that he is working on resolving “one that’s taken 3,000 years,” alluding to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He added, “We don’t want to send you into battle unless it’s necessary, right? We’re putting out a lot of fires,” suggesting that his administration remains focused on de-escalating global tensions through diplomatic channels rather than military action.