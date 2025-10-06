Trump Berates Israeli PM Netanyahu For Rejecting Hamas’ Peace Offer As ‘Nonsense’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump reportedly clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during tense phone calls over the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire plan, expressing his frustration with Netanyahu’s cautious approach. This confrontation started as Hamas gave a conditional nod to Trump’s peace framework, agreeing to release all remaining hostages in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal under specific terms.

As per Axios, Netanyahu dismissed Hamas’ response as “nothing to celebrate,” which triggered Trump to snap, “I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.” The heated exchange underscored Trump’s push to drive the Israeli leader toward compromise, reflecting his determination to control the ceasefire process and end the Gaza conflict swiftly, CNBC News18 reported.

Hamas’ Conditional ‘Yes, But’

Hamas’ “yes, but” response marked the closest the region has come to a breakthrough in months. The group signalled readiness to release hostages in return for a full Israeli military withdrawal but sought further negotiation on key details.

Netanyahu reportedly dismissed this as a rejection, labelling it “nonsense,” and worked with US officials to prevent any impression that Hamas had agreed positively. For Trump, however, the response represented a diplomatic opening worth seizing. Within hours, he pressed Israel to pause airstrikes in Gaza — a move Netanyahu implemented three hours later.

Diverging Strategies

Both the leaders are adopting contrasting approaches, behind closed doors. Trump, fearing that Hamas might have rejected the proposal outright, saw progress and urged Netanyahu to capitalise on the opportunity. Netanyahu, meanwhile, remained wary, balancing domestic political risks with the implications of a temporary ceasefire.

Despite the tension, both sides eventually reached a working understanding. Netanyahu later praised Trump publicly, stressing areas of cooperation, while the White House reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating closely with Israel and advancing peace efforts.

Pressure For Peace

In the aftermath of the calls, Trump continued to press both Israel and Hamas. He warned Hamas against delaying tactics and reiterated that the hostages’ release was non-negotiable. Concurrently, Israel agreed to an updated map outlining the initial withdrawal of its forces from parts of Gaza — a step signalling cautious progress in a fragile ceasefire process.