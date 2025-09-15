'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas

America witnessed two public killings last week that shocked the whole world: one was Charlie Kirk getting shot, and the other was the brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian man who was beheaded by a Cuban migrant who was also Chandra’s employee in Dallas. US President Donald Trump reacted to this case, vowing to make “America Great Again,” and said his administration would not treat illegal “immigrant criminals” in a “soft” manner under his watch.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our country.”

On September 10, Chandra was attacked and decapitated at a motel in Dallas, Texas. A 37-year-old Cuban migrant, Martinez, was arrested and charged with capital murder. CCTV footage shows Martinez running behind Chandra in a complex with a machete in his hand, and in another video from a different angle, Chandra’s head can be seen rolling down the street, which Martinez picked up and put in a trash bin.

In his post, the US President also blamed the previous government for releasing the murder accused into the community.

He said, “This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is OVER under my watch!”

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” He added.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Martinez pursuing Nagamallaiah with a machete, ultimately decapitating him. After the attack, Martinez is seen kicking the victim’s head across the motel parking lot before picking it up and throwing it into a dumpster.

Last Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had started working on the process of the attacker’s “removal” from the country.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughli also blamed the Biden administration for allowing undocumented immigrants into the country.

“This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien had not been released into our country by the Biden Administration,” she added.

The DHS reported that Martinez had been held in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre but was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13, 2025, under the Biden administration.