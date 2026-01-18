Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldThree Killed, Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Mall In Karachi

Three Killed, Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Mall In Karachi

A major fire at Karachi's Gul Plaza killed at least three and injured several others. The fire, possibly caused by a short circuit, started on the ground floor and quickly spread, trapping people.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out at Gul Plaza, a high-rise shopping mall located on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi late on Saturday night, according to a report by Dawn.

Dr Sabir Memon, Executive Director of the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, said three bodies were brought to the hospital following the incident. “All three victims were already dead when they arrived at the facility,” he said.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza said at least seven other individuals were injured in the blaze, Dawn reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said the fire initially erupted in shops located on the ground floor of the commercial building, after which it rapidly spread. Several people were reported to be trapped on the upper floors as firefighting operations continued.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said that six injured persons were shifted to hospitals for treatment. “Multiple fire tenders are engaged at the site, and the situation remains critical as efforts to control the fire continue,” he said.

Preliminary Cause Linked To Short Circuit

Garden Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohsin Raza said preliminary investigations indicated that a short circuit in one of the shops may have triggered the fire, which later engulfed the entire shopping mall. He added that seven fire brigade vehicles were deployed and Civil Hospital authorities were alerted in advance.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed concern over the incident and directed relevant departments to expedite rescue and relief work, according to an official statement from his office. He also sought a detailed report on the incident and firefighting efforts, while assuring traders and those affected of full cooperation.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar instructed officials to divert traffic to alternate routes to ensure public safety and smooth emergency operations. He also emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and stressed that the building should be secured to prevent the blaze from spreading further, Dawn reported.

Sindh Rangers Deployed For Rescue and Security

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said personnel had been deployed at the site to assist in rescue and relief operations. “Rangers personnel are actively participating alongside fire brigade teams and will remain on site until the operation is completed,” the statement said.

The Rangers also cordoned off the area to maintain public safety, regulate traffic movement, assist in evacuating trapped individuals and safeguard valuables from the affected premises.

The incident occurred a day after a major fire at the Karachi Port Trust destroyed at least 20 containers, most of which were carrying electrical batteries, on Friday afternoon, the report said.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karachi Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget