Three Killed, Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Mall In Karachi

At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out at Gul Plaza, a high-rise shopping mall located on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi late on Saturday night, according to a report by Dawn.

Dr Sabir Memon, Executive Director of the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, said three bodies were brought to the hospital following the incident. “All three victims were already dead when they arrived at the facility,” he said.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza said at least seven other individuals were injured in the blaze, Dawn reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said the fire initially erupted in shops located on the ground floor of the commercial building, after which it rapidly spread. Several people were reported to be trapped on the upper floors as firefighting operations continued.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said that six injured persons were shifted to hospitals for treatment. “Multiple fire tenders are engaged at the site, and the situation remains critical as efforts to control the fire continue,” he said.

Preliminary Cause Linked To Short Circuit

Garden Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohsin Raza said preliminary investigations indicated that a short circuit in one of the shops may have triggered the fire, which later engulfed the entire shopping mall. He added that seven fire brigade vehicles were deployed and Civil Hospital authorities were alerted in advance.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed concern over the incident and directed relevant departments to expedite rescue and relief work, according to an official statement from his office. He also sought a detailed report on the incident and firefighting efforts, while assuring traders and those affected of full cooperation.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar instructed officials to divert traffic to alternate routes to ensure public safety and smooth emergency operations. He also emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and stressed that the building should be secured to prevent the blaze from spreading further, Dawn reported.

Sindh Rangers Deployed For Rescue and Security

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said personnel had been deployed at the site to assist in rescue and relief operations. “Rangers personnel are actively participating alongside fire brigade teams and will remain on site until the operation is completed,” the statement said.

The Rangers also cordoned off the area to maintain public safety, regulate traffic movement, assist in evacuating trapped individuals and safeguard valuables from the affected premises.

The incident occurred a day after a major fire at the Karachi Port Trust destroyed at least 20 containers, most of which were carrying electrical batteries, on Friday afternoon, the report said.