'No Need For Constitutional Approval': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'India Is A Hindu Nation'

'No Need For Constitutional Approval': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'India Is A Hindu Nation'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat declared India a "Hindu nation" regardless of constitutional approval, emphasising its cultural identity and the appreciation of Indian heritage.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Stressing that India is a "Hindu nation," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that no constitutional approval is needed as it is the "truth".
 
Addressing an event marking 100 years of the RSS, Bhagwat said that India is, and will remain, a Hindu nation until Indian culture is appreciated in the country.
 
"The Sun rises in the east; we don't know since when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation. Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, as long as there is even one person alive on the land of Hindustan who believes in and cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India is a Hindu nation. This is the ideology of the Sangh," he said at the '100 Vyakhyan Mala' program of RSS in Kolkata.
 
"If Parliament ever decides to amend the Constitution and add that word, whether they do it or not, it's fine. We don't care about that word because we are Hindus, and our nation is a Hindu nation. That is the truth. The caste system based on birth is not the hallmark of Hindutva," he added.
 
RSS has always argued that India is a "Hindu Nation," given the culture and majority's affiliations to Hinduism. However, 'secular' was not originally part of the Preamble of the Constitution, but it was added along with the word 'socialist' by the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
 
Bhagwat also urged people to visit the organisation's offices and 'shakhas' to understand its work, so that the false perception of the organisation as "anti-Muslim" can be dispelled.
 
Bhagwat said that people have understood that the organisation advocates for the protection of Hindus, and are "staunch nationalists," but not anti-muslim.
 
"If there is a perception that we are anti-Muslim, then, as I said, the RSS work is transparent. You can come anytime and see for yourself, and if you see anything like that happening, then you keep your views, and if you don't see then you change your views. There is a lot to understand (about RSS), but if you don't want to understand then no one can change your mind," Bhagwat said.
 
He said, but anyone unwilling to learn cannot be helped.
 
"After seeing, people have said that you are staunch nationalists. You organise Hindus, and you advocate for the protection of Hindus. But you are not anti-Muslim. Many people have accepted this, and those who want to know more should come and see the RSS for themselves," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Bhagwat RSS
