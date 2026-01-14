Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Thailand Train Crash: At least 22 people lost their lives after a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in Thailand, triggering a derailment and a brief fire, according to officials. The tragic accident unfolded on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, located about 230 kilometres northeast of Bangkok, as a long-distance train was travelling from the capital towards the northeastern part of the country.

Authorities said the train was bound for Ubon Ratchathani when it was struck by a crane that was operating at a high-speed rail construction site near the tracks. The impact caused several carriages to leave the rails, while a fire broke out shortly after the derailment, adding to the chaos and complicating rescue efforts.

What Happened at the Accident Site

Local police told news agencies that the crane collapsed without warning and landed directly on the passing train. The collision led to severe damage to multiple coaches, forcing the train to derail and momentarily catch fire. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and firefighters managed to bring the flames under control.

Rescue teams were deployed to search through the damaged carriages, some of which had been badly crushed. Officials said that the initial focus was on reaching passengers who were trapped inside the train, with cutting tools and heavy equipment brought in to clear debris and create access points.

Passengers Trapped as Rescue Efforts Intensify

Thailand’s government Public Relations Department confirmed that the incident left many travellers trapped inside the derailed coaches. In a statement shared on its official X account, the department said, “Construction crane for high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto moving passenger train in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima this morning (14 Jan) at 9:05 am. Train derailed and caught fire. 30+ passengers injured, many trapped in carriages. Multiple rescue teams deployed.”

Medical personnel set up temporary treatment areas near the tracks to provide immediate aid to the injured. Several passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment, while search operations continued at the site to ensure no one remained trapped inside the wreckage.

Probe Ordered Into High-Speed Rail Safety

The crash has raised serious concerns about safety standards at construction zones near operational railway lines. Officials are expected to launch a detailed investigation to determine what caused the crane to collapse and whether safety protocols were followed at the high-speed rail project site.

The railway line where the incident occurred is an important route connecting Bangkok with northeastern provinces, and authorities are likely to assess the structural integrity of the tracks before allowing services to resume. Meanwhile, families of victims are being contacted as officials work to identify those who lost their lives in one of the deadliest rail-related accidents in recent years in Thailand.

As rescue operations continue, the tragedy has sparked renewed scrutiny of infrastructure safety, especially where large-scale construction projects intersect with active passenger rail corridors.