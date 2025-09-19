Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Wrongful Termination, Racial Bias': Telangana Techie Killed By US Police Alleged Harassment

His family, shocked and grieving, seeks a thorough investigation, citing his struggles with bias in the US tech industry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)

A 29-year-old software engineer from Telangana was shot dead by police in California, days after he claimed on social media that he had faced racial discrimination in the United States.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a native of Mahabubnagar district, was killed by Santa Clara police during what authorities described as a scuffle with his roommate. The incident has shocked his family back in India, who say he had been subjected to repeated bias and mistreatment abroad.

‘Wrongfully terminated’

In his final LinkedIn post, Nizamuddin alleged that Google had “wrongfully terminated” his employment and suggested he was a victim of racial hatred. His remarks have taken on fresh significance in light of his death, with relatives insisting that he had struggled with discrimination in the US tech industry.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told news agency PTI that he learnt about his son’s death on Thursday through a friend of Nizamuddin. The family has urged the Indian government to seek a thorough investigation into the incident.

Community in shock

Nizamuddin’s death has reverberated among Indian tech professionals in the US, where concerns about workplace discrimination and safety for immigrants have long persisted.

For his family in Telangana, grief has been compounded by unanswered questions. “He was hardworking and had big dreams, but he faced many challenges abroad,” a relative said.

As officials await more details from US authorities, the tragedy has ignited debate on racial bias, workplace equality, and the vulnerability of foreign workers navigating America’s high-pressure tech sector.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
