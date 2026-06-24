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HomeNewsWorldSenior ISIS Leader Killed In US Precision Strike In Syria

Senior ISIS Leader Killed In US Precision Strike In Syria

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:18 PM (IST)

A US airstrike in northwestern Syria has killed senior ISIS leader Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The precision strike was carried out on June 19 as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt and eliminate ISIS operatives plotting attacks against Americans and US interests. CENTCOM said it will continue working with regional partners to target remaining ISIS elements and prevent the group's resurgence in the region.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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