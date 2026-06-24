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Senior ISIS Leader Killed In US Precision Strike In Syria
A US airstrike in northwestern Syria has killed senior ISIS leader Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The precision strike was carried out on June 19 as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt and eliminate ISIS operatives plotting attacks against Americans and US interests. CENTCOM said it will continue working with regional partners to target remaining ISIS elements and prevent the group's resurgence in the region.
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