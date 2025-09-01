'We Must Reject Bullying': Xi Jinping's Message At SCO As Trump's Tariffs Hit India, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday with a sharp critique of what he termed “bullying” in the international system, urging member states to uphold fairness, justice, and multilateralism.

Addressing more than 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and heads of state from Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Xi accused unnamed global powers of pursuing hegemonism and power politics.

“The global situation remains volatile and turbulent,” Xi warned. “We must reject bullying, oppose external interference, and safeguard the legitimate development rights of all countries.”

He stressed that constructive participation in international affairs must be grounded in respect, not domination, and reaffirmed China’s support for the United Nations system and the rules-based global trading order. “We uphold justice and fairness, and oppose hegemony and power politics,” he said.

Xi Calls SCO Nations As 'Friends And Partners'

Calling all SCO nations “friends and partners,” Xi urged enhanced strategic communication, respect for differences, and stronger solidarity. He said the grouping must act jointly to ensure that different civilisations and cultures “flourish in prosperity and harmony.”

Xi framed the SCO as a vehicle for Global South solidarity, contrasting it with Western-led institutions. He argued that the organisation had already set “a model for a new type of international relations” and pledged to work with partners to elevate the SCO to “a new stage of development.”

The summit in Tianjin comes as the SCO marks its 25th year since being founded in Shanghai in 2001. Over time, the organisation has expanded from its original six members to a 26-nation network of 10 members, two observers, and 14 dialogue partners, spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa.

With members such as China, Russia, and India, the bloc represents nearly half of the world’s population and about a quarter of the global economy, giving it increasing weight in the evolving multipolar order.