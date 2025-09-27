Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday threw Moscow’s weight behind India and Brazil’s bids for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling for a more inclusive and representative global order.

Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Lavrov said Security Council reform was “particularly important” and should be pursued by expanding representation from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“We support the application of Brazil and India for permanent seats on the Council, while at the same time correcting the historical injustice towards Africa within the parameters that have been agreed by the countries of the continent themselves,” Lavrov said.

#WATCH | At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says, "...We support the application of Brazil and India for permanent seats on the Council..."



"The issue of Security Council reform is particularly important.… pic.twitter.com/XOmTxJb5mZ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Russia Open to Ukraine Talks, But...

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s willingness to negotiate, but insisted that Russia’s security interests and the rights of Russian-speaking people must be guaranteed first.

“As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised, Russia has been and remains open to negotiations on eliminating the root causes of the conflict,” he said. “Russia’s security and its vital interests must be reliably agreed. The rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in the territories that remain under the control of the Kyiv regime must be restored in full. On this basis, we are ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.”

He accused Western nations of ignoring Russia’s long-standing concerns while continuing NATO’s eastward expansion. “Neither Europeans realise the gravity of the situation nor are they willing to negotiate honestly. NATO continues to expand right up to our borders, contrary to assurances given to Soviet leaders not to advance a single inch to the east,” he argued.

Lavrov also dismissed claims from some Eastern European nations that Russian jets and drones had violated their airspace. “Russia is being accused of planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance and European Union countries. President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations. Russia does not have and does not intend to have any such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response. Let there be no doubt about this in NATO and the EU,” he warned.

Strong Remarks on Middle East

Addressing the Middle East crisis, Lavrov said Russia condemned the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel but strongly criticised the subsequent Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“There is no justification for the brutal killings of Palestinians,” he said, while also rejecting Israeli plans to annex the West Bank. “There is also no justification for Israeli plans to annex the West Bank. Countries that are only now recognising Palestinian statehood are acting too late.”