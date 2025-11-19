Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRussia Says All Indian Demands ‘Completely Acceptable’, Offers Full Su-57 Tech Transfer

Russia Says All Indian Demands ‘Completely Acceptable’, Offers Full Su-57 Tech Transfer

Russia has offered India full technology transfer and local production options for the Su-57 stealth fighter, reaffirming defence ties ahead of President Putin’s visit to New Delhi next month.

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dubai [UAE], November 19 (ANI): Russia has said it is ready to support India's future fighter aircraft requirements, and is willing to offer technology transfer for Su57 fifth generation stealth fighter without restrictions, adding that any demand by Indian side is "completely acceptable."

The assurance comes as Indian and Russian officials held several interactions including External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin and comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India next month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec underlined the long-standing defence partnership between the two countries.

He told ANI, "India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security." Rostec CEO said, "Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation."

Chemezov also said Russia remains open to any new requirements from New Delhi.When asked about possible requests for more S-400 systems or the Su-57, he told ANI, "We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support."

Vadim Badekha, the Director General of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a Rostec's subsidiary, confirmed that Indian concerns and technical demands related to the Su-57 have been viewed positively.

Responding to ANI, he said all demands from the Indian side regarding the Su-57 are "completely acceptable" and that they are "deeply" in touch with Indian officials. At the Dubai 2025 air show, a senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport outlined what Moscow is offering India for future air combat programmes.

Describing the Su-57, he said, "... Rosoboronexport offers to India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons." The official added that Russia and UAC are offering India the Su-57 produced in Russia along with a pathway to shift production to India in stages. As part of this, he said, Rosoboronexport is offering "technology transfer" and "technological learning of few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons."

He also confirmed that Russia is willing to work with India on a two-seat version of the aircraft. He said the proposal includes "joint development of a two-seat modification of the Su-57E or FGFA." According to him, the offer would allow India to manufacture critical components locally without concerns over sanctions affecting supply chains.

He explained that the proposal also ensures "a gradual increase in the level of license production" and provides long-term scope for upgrades through improvements in software and other systems.

The Russian side also emphasised that the offer is an extension of a defence partnership that has lasted more than six decades. The Rosoboronexport representative added that the cooperation has shown "the reliability and transparency of the Russian side to technology transfer without restrictions and possible sanctions like other countries do."

Meanwhile during his Moscow visit EAM Jaishankar met with Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergeyy Lavrov and & attended the SCO head of government summit. In New Delhi, Putin's aide who is the Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev called on PM Narendra Modi on November 18.

They exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy.
Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fighter Aircraft Russia Su-57 INDIA Defence Cooperation Technology Transfer Dubai Air Show Rostec UAC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Cricket
India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test
India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget