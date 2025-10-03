Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Putin Slams France Over Tanker Seizure, Calls It 'Piracy' Warns Of Retaliation

Vladimir Putin blasts France’s detention of a Russia-linked tanker as “piracy” after French commandos boarded the vessel Boracay.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply denounced France’s recent seizure of a Russia-linked oil tanker, branding the action as “piracy” and warning of major retaliation. The incident has triggered renewed tensions between Moscow and European nations over efforts to clamp down on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

French Commandos Intervene Off Saint-Nazaire

According to French authorities, commandos boarded the vessel Boracay near Saint-Nazaire over the weekend. The tanker, believed to be part of a network of ships circumventing Western sanctions on Russian oil exports, was intercepted after suspicions of involvement in covert operations. The captain, a Chinese national, and the first officer were arrested.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu praised the naval operation in a post on X: “Thanks to our Navy commandos and to the crews of the French Navy who intervened this weekend on board a Russian shadow fleet tanker, currently anchored off Saint-Nazaire. Their action contributed to the arrest of two members of its crew.”

Macron Defends European Crackdown Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron said the detention aligns with a broader European approach to cutting off Moscow’s revenue streams fueling the war in Ukraine. Speaking during an EU gathering in Copenhagen, he linked the tanker to possible drone incursions, though he admitted proof was still lacking.

“We want to increase pressure on Russia to convince it to return to the negotiating table," Macron said. “We have now decided to take a step further by moving towards a policy of obstruction when we have suspicious ships in our waters that are involved in this trafficking."

Moscow Warns of Retaliation

The Kremlin dismissed claims of wrongdoing and denied that the Boracay was carrying military cargo or violating international laws.
“This is piracy. The tanker was seized in neutral waters without any justification," Putin stated. He further warned that Russia’s response would be swift and forceful: "We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe. Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant. Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness."

The dispute underscores the escalating maritime front in Europe’s sanctions enforcement, with potential consequences for already strained diplomatic and economic ties.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Vladmir Putin Macron EU Russia Sanctions
