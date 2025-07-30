Tsunami Hits Russia's Far East Coast, Around 2,000 People Evacuated

A massive undersea earthquake, registering a staggering 8.8 magnitude, struck off the coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula in the early hours of Wednesday. The force of the quake generated tsunami waves reaching heights of up to 4 meters (13 feet), prompting widespread evacuations across coastal areas of Russia and much of eastern Japan.

Tsunami warnings were rapidly issued across the Pacific, raising alarms in countries including Japan, the United States, and several island nations.

Buildings Damaged, No Major Casualties Reported

Russian officials confirmed that the quake caused damage to multiple buildings, though no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported. Emergency response teams were quickly mobilized, and disaster protocols enacted across the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially measured the quake at 8.0 but later upgraded it to 8.8 magnitude. The tremor originated at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), with its epicenter located approximately 125 kilometers (80 miles) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a major port city nestled along Avacha Bay.

Pacific Tsunami Warnings: Waves Expected Across Multiple Nations

In the immediate aftermath, tsunami waves between 3 and 4 meters were observed along parts of Kamchatka’s coast. Russia’s regional emergency minister, Andrey Lebedev, urged residents to stay away from shorelines and follow safety instructions. “Everyone must move away from water peaks,” he warned.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System projected 'hazardous tsunami waves' that could impact nearby coastlines within hours. Waves exceeding 3 meters (10 feet) were forecast for parts of Russia’s Pacific coast and the northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Other nations were also put on alert. Coastal regions of the Philippines, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Chuuk, and Kosrae were expected to see waves between 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet). Even regions farther afield — including South Korea, North Korea, and Taiwan — were forecast to experience smaller waves under 0.3 meters.

Japan Mobilises As Tsunami Threat Looms

In Japan, the Meteorological Agency issued a warning that tsunami waves up to 1 meter could strike along much of the country’s eastern coastline around 0100 GMT. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was promptly briefed on the situation, and an emergency response team was established to coordinate government action.

Strong Aftershock Intensifies Fears

Roughly an hour after the main quake, the region was rocked again — this time by a 6.9-magnitude aftershock centered 147 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Authorities voiced concerns over potential structural vulnerabilities and the risk of additional waves.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov addressed residents in a video posted on Telegram, calling the quake "the strongest in decades." He confirmed that a kindergarten had been damaged, but fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Evacuations Ordered In High-Risk Zones

In Russia’s Severo-Kurilsk, a coastal town in the Sakhalin region, evacuation orders were issued as a precaution. Governor Valery Limarenko assured the public that residents were being relocated to safety as emergency teams monitored the unfolding situation.