Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRepublicans Reject Democrats' Offer To End US Govt Shutdown; Trump Says 'Stop Playing Games'

Republicans Reject Democrats' Offer To End US Govt Shutdown; Trump Says 'Stop Playing Games'

Senate Democrats propose a one-year ACA subsidy extension to end the record US shutdown, but Republicans reject it as Trump urges his party to “stop playing games” and reopen the government.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled a new proposal to end the weeks-long US government shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history, but their plan was swiftly dismissed by Republicans, leaving Washington gridlocked and federal agencies paralysed for a 38th straight day.

The offer, introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, includes a one-year extension of expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, a short-term funding measure to reopen the government at current spending levels, and a bipartisan committee to work out longer-term reforms to health care costs.

“After so many failed votes, it’s clear we need to try something different,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “This is a very simple compromise, reopen the government, protect health care affordability, and start negotiating future reforms.”

What the Proposal Means for Americans

Under the plan, millions of Americans enrolled in Obamacare would avoid steep premium hikes next year. Democrats say the short-term fix is a reasonable way to bring relief to families while giving both parties time to negotiate broader changes.

The extension of ACA subsidies, a cornerstone of the Affordable Care Act, aims to prevent rising health insurance costs that could hit households at the start of 2026 if Congress fails to act.

Republicans Reject the Offer

Senate Majority Leader John Thune immediately dismissed the Democratic proposal, calling it a “nonstarter.” Republicans maintain that the government must first reopen before any debate on health care can begin.

“The Obamacare extension is the negotiation,” Thune said. “We can have that conversation after we vote to fund the government.”

The plan originated with Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who has been leading bipartisan talks to find a middle ground. “I’m willing to compromise,” Peters said, “but our Republican colleagues have to be willing to compromise too.”

GOP Leaders Call It “Political Terrorism”

Despite Peters’ appeal, top Republicans quickly united in opposition. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota argued the proposal lacked spending safeguards, while Senator Lindsey Graham branded it “political terrorism.”

“I’m not going to keep giving taxpayer dollars to the five largest insurance companies under Obamacare to get the government open,” Graham said. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana was even more blunt, calling Schumer’s plan “stupid.”

House Passage Remains Uncertain

Even if the Senate were to approve the measure, its fate in the House remains unclear. Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to commit to voting on ACA funding, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has dismissed a one-year extension as insufficient, demanding a longer-term fix instead.

The shutdown, now in its sixth week, has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay and slowed operations at airports and essential agencies. Public frustration is building, and pressure on both parties to end the impasse is intensifying.

Trump Urges Republicans to “End the Games”

President Donald Trump also expressed frustration after Republicans rejected Schumer’s proposal. In a post on Truth Social, he urged GOP senators to act decisively:

“It’s time for Republican Senators to stop playing games with the Radical Left Democrats and TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, IMMEDIATELY OPEN OUR COUNTRY, AND PASS GREAT COMMON SENSE LEGISLATION!”

Stalemate Deepens as Both Sides Refuse to Budge

Despite the growing urgency, neither side appears willing to back down. Democrats continue to insist that reopening the government must be tied to ACA funding, while Republicans argue the issue should be handled separately.

As Schumer put it, “This proposal reopens the government and ensures working families who are shopping right now for their health care get certainty and financial relief. All Republicans have to do is say yes.”

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Government Shutdown Trump Shutdown Remarks ACA Subsidy Extension
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
Cities
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
India
Will Trump Visit India Next Year? MEA Clears Speculation, Reacts To Pak Nuclear Testing
Will Trump Visit India Next Year? MEA Clears Speculation, Reacts To Pak Nuclear Testing
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget