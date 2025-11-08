Republicans Reject Democrats' Offer To End US Govt Shutdown; Trump Says 'Stop Playing Games'

Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled a new proposal to end the weeks-long US government shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history, but their plan was swiftly dismissed by Republicans, leaving Washington gridlocked and federal agencies paralysed for a 38th straight day.

The offer, introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, includes a one-year extension of expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, a short-term funding measure to reopen the government at current spending levels, and a bipartisan committee to work out longer-term reforms to health care costs.

“After so many failed votes, it’s clear we need to try something different,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “This is a very simple compromise, reopen the government, protect health care affordability, and start negotiating future reforms.”

What the Proposal Means for Americans

Under the plan, millions of Americans enrolled in Obamacare would avoid steep premium hikes next year. Democrats say the short-term fix is a reasonable way to bring relief to families while giving both parties time to negotiate broader changes.

The extension of ACA subsidies, a cornerstone of the Affordable Care Act, aims to prevent rising health insurance costs that could hit households at the start of 2026 if Congress fails to act.

Republicans Reject the Offer

Senate Majority Leader John Thune immediately dismissed the Democratic proposal, calling it a “nonstarter.” Republicans maintain that the government must first reopen before any debate on health care can begin.

“The Obamacare extension is the negotiation,” Thune said. “We can have that conversation after we vote to fund the government.”

The plan originated with Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who has been leading bipartisan talks to find a middle ground. “I’m willing to compromise,” Peters said, “but our Republican colleagues have to be willing to compromise too.”

GOP Leaders Call It “Political Terrorism”

Despite Peters’ appeal, top Republicans quickly united in opposition. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota argued the proposal lacked spending safeguards, while Senator Lindsey Graham branded it “political terrorism.”

“I’m not going to keep giving taxpayer dollars to the five largest insurance companies under Obamacare to get the government open,” Graham said. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana was even more blunt, calling Schumer’s plan “stupid.”

House Passage Remains Uncertain

Even if the Senate were to approve the measure, its fate in the House remains unclear. Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to commit to voting on ACA funding, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has dismissed a one-year extension as insufficient, demanding a longer-term fix instead.

The shutdown, now in its sixth week, has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay and slowed operations at airports and essential agencies. Public frustration is building, and pressure on both parties to end the impasse is intensifying.

Trump Urges Republicans to “End the Games”

President Donald Trump also expressed frustration after Republicans rejected Schumer’s proposal. In a post on Truth Social, he urged GOP senators to act decisively:

“It’s time for Republican Senators to stop playing games with the Radical Left Democrats and TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, IMMEDIATELY OPEN OUR COUNTRY, AND PASS GREAT COMMON SENSE LEGISLATION!”

Stalemate Deepens as Both Sides Refuse to Budge

Despite the growing urgency, neither side appears willing to back down. Democrats continue to insist that reopening the government must be tied to ACA funding, while Republicans argue the issue should be handled separately.

As Schumer put it, “This proposal reopens the government and ensures working families who are shopping right now for their health care get certainty and financial relief. All Republicans have to do is say yes.”