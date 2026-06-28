Putin Vows To Secure Russia's Borders As Ukraine Steps Up Long-Range Drone Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin vows security despite escalating Ukrainian drone attacks on infrastructure.

Ukraine struck two Russian oil refineries, President Zelenskyy stated.

Wider drone campaign targets Crimea, disrupting Russian logistics.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised members of his ruling United Russia party congress on Sunday that his government can ensure security amid frequent Ukrainian attacks.

Putin: 'We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today'

"Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia's borders," Putin said.

"We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities," Putin continued.

Putin's statements come as Ukraine has scaled up its long-range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, weapons factories and logistics infrastructure.

The attacks are in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Ukraine carries out fresh attacks on 2 Russian oil refineries — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on X on Sunday, said Ukrainian forces carried out fresh attacks on two oil refineries in Russia. The attacks come as Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day.

Zelenskyy said the Slavyansk oil refinery in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar was hit. He said this is 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the frontline.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said one person was killed in the Ukrainian attack in Krasnodar.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian forces also "reached a refinery in the Yaroslavl region, approximately 700 kilometers from our border." The Yaroslavl region is located north of Moscow.

Part of Ukraine's drone campaign has been increasing attacks on infrastructure on Crimea. Ukraine has attacked bridges and refineries on the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Crimean Peninsula has a geopolitically important position on the Black Sea, and is used by Russia as a logistics hub for its invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian attacks have triggered fuel shortages, power cuts and travel disruption between Crimea and mainland Russia.

On June 18, Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Moscowsince the beginning of the war, and hit a vital oil refinery. The attack temporarily suspended flights at Moscow airports, with some local residents describing "oil rain" from the skies.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.