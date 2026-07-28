7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Triggers Emergency Alerts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture.

Tsunami warning for 1-metre waves issued across Kyushu.

Emergency alerts triggered, suspending rail services for safety.

Nuclear plants reported no irregularities; authorities assessed impacts.

A preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning and emergency alerts across several prefectures on Kyushu island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The JMA issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to 1 metre (3.28 feet) following the earthquake. The Japanese government also issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures.

The strong tremor triggered immediate safety measures across southern Japan, with railway services suspended in the affected region. Authorities and operators were assessing the impact of the earthquake and monitoring for further disruption.

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Tsunami Warning Issued After Strong Quake

The JMA issued the 1-metre tsunami warning shortly after the earthquake struck Kumamoto. The warning covered the potential for waves generated by the powerful undersea seismic activity.

The earthquake hit one of Japan’s most seismically active regions, prompting authorities to issue emergency warnings across much of Kyushu.

Japan is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because it lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a zone marked by active volcanoes and deep ocean trenches that partially encircle the Pacific Basin.

Japan experiences frequent seismic activity, with tremors occurring roughly every five minutes. The country accounts for about 20% of the world’s earthquakes measuring magnitude 6.0 or above.

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Nuclear Plants Report No Irregularities

Kyushu Electric Power said there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear power plants following the earthquake.

Rail services, however, were disrupted in the aftermath. Train operator JR Kyushu said it had suspended services, including high-speed Shinkansen trains, following the quake.

Authorities and transport operators were continuing to assess the situation as emergency measures remained in place across the affected areas.