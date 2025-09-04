Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump

President Trump said he heard President Xi last night, and he thinks the US should have been mentioned since it helped China "very much".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping did not acknowledge the role of the United States during a recent military parade.

"... We have already done that (secondary sanctions) with regard to India, and we are doing it with regard to others... When they did what they did I thought it was a beautiful ceremony, it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it, they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good, and we are going to find out how good it is over the next week or two," Trump said.

He added that the US helped China "very much". "When they talk about freedom, and I don't believe that the US was acknowledged for helping China to gain its freedom... I heard President Xi last night and I think the US should have been mentioned since we helped China very much... Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside China, they are almost equal? Would you say there was no action. That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia, you call that no action? Then I have not done Phase-2 yet or Phase-3... Two weeks ago, I said if India buys, India has got big problems, and that's what happens," Trump addeed.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump XI Jinping Donald Trump. China World War 2 Parade
