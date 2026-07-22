Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US completed eleventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

Explosions reported in Tehran first time since ceasefire collapse.

Pentagon chief requested new war funding, facing senator scrutiny.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth requests fresh funding for Iran War in remarks to senators

Republicans unveil $95 billion military funding plan

Hegseth's testimony was interrrupted by protesters against the Iran war

US strikes Iran for 11th consecutive night, CENTCOM says

Explosions reported in Tehran for first time since US-Iran ceasefire fell apart on July 8

Trump allows direct US flights to Lebanon in historic decision

US Completes 11th Straight Night Of Strikes On Iran

US Central Command (CENTCOM), says its latest operation targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime assets, aircraft hangars, drone storage sites and logistics infrastructure.

CENTCOM accused Iran of attacking more than 30 commercial vessels in the strategic waterway over the past three months, saying the attacks endangered civilian crews and disrupted freedom of navigation.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the US military said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic. Since early May, CENTCOM says it has helped facilitate the transit of around 900 commercial vessels carrying approximately 450 million barrels of crude oil through the region.

READ: Trump Allows Direct US Flights To Lebanon In Historic Move

The US will allow direct flights to Lebanon, President Donald Trump announced.

It comes over 40 years after the US suspended direct flights between the two countries in 1985, during US President Ronald Reagan's administration, in the wake of the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

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Explosions Reported In Tehran For First Time Since Latest Escalation With US

Iran activated air defense systems over Tehran early Wednesday, with explosions heard in the northeastern part of the capital, according to Iranian state media.

State television reported air defense activity in several districts across Tehran, including the western, eastern and northeastern parts of the city, which is home to around 9 million people.

A reporter with German news agency DPA also reported explosions in the Iranian capital.

The reports mark the first explosions in Tehran since the latest escalation in the conflict between Iran and the United States. A 60-day ceasefire between the two sides fell apart on July 8.

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US Launches 11th Consecutive Night Of Strikes On Iran

The US military says it has begun an 11th consecutive night of strikes against targets in Iran.

US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said the operation started at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (11 p.m. UTC/GMT) and is aimed at further reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest attacks are part of an ongoing US campaign targeting Iranian military capabilities linked to maritime operations and regional security.

Iranian media reported fresh explosions around Sirik in southern Iran.

Pentagon Seeks Billions More For Iran War

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth faced tough questioning from lawmakers on Tuesday as he defended the growing cost of the US military campaign against Iran.

Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hegseth said the conflict has so far cost $37.5 billion (€32.89 billion), a figure significantly higher than earlier estimates. He argued that additional funding is urgently needed, warning that the military faces critical shortfalls without it.

The hearing was repeatedly interrupted by protesters and came days after the Pentagon confirmed that three more US service members had died in the conflict, bringing the American death toll to 17.

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Democratic senators challenged both the cost and direction of the war. Senator Patty Murray warned of "another forever war," while other lawmakers questioned why the Pentagon was seeking more funding when some previously approved military spending has yet to be used.

The debate comes as Republicans push a $95 billion budget package that includes tens of billions for the military and national security, as well as funding for agriculture and election-related measures.

Meanwhile, opinion polls suggest many Americans remain critical of US President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict as fighting with Iran continues.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.