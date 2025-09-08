6 Killed By Palestinian Gunmen At Jerusalem Bus Stop; Netanyahu Visits Spot, PM Modi Decries

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld6 Dead As Palestinian Gunmen Fire At Jerusalem Bus Stop; Netanyahu Visits Spot, PM Modi Decries ‘Terrorist Attack’

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited Ramot Junction after two Palestinian assailants opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem, killing 6, injuring 20.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 09:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least six people were killed and over 20 injured after two Palestinian assailants opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, in what Israeli police described as one of the deadliest "terrorist attack" in the city in recent years.

The attack unfolded at Ramot Junction, where dashboard camera footage showed chaos as people scrambled to flee while shots rang out. Police confirmed that both attackers were shot dead at the scene by a soldier and an armed civilian, news agency Reuters reported.

According to Israel’s ambulance service, the dead included a man aged 50, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties. Six others remained in a critical condition with gunshot wounds. Later, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that a sixth person had succumbed to injuries, identifying the attackers as Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Spain’s foreign ministry said one of its citizens was among the victims, while France, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the shooting.

From her hospital bed, survivor Ester Lugasi recounted the horror to Israeli television: “Suddenly I hear the shots starting … I felt like I was running for an eternity. I thought I was going to die”, as quoted by Reuters.

Netanyahu Visits Site, PM Modi Condemns 'Terrorist Attack'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site and said Israeli forces were pursuing individuals suspected of aiding the attackers.

In a post on X, he stated, "We are in an intense war against terrorism on several fronts: in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, in Lebanon, and in Iran that backs them all. Now we are in pursuit and encirclement of the murderers from this morning. We will get everyone who assisted them and take even harsher steps. These attacks do not weaken our resolve – they only strengthen our determination to complete the missions: to eliminate Hamas, to free all the hostages, and to ensure the security of Israel's citizens."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and wrote, "Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism."

According to Reuters' report, police stated the gunmen had arrived by car and launched fire at commuters waiting at the stop, situated in an area captured by Israel during the 1967 war and later annexed — a move not recognised by the United Nations or most countries.

Several firearms, ammunition and a knife used in the assault were recovered. Authorities also detained a suspect from East Jerusalem over alleged involvement. Reuters footage from the aftermath showed a large security presence, with paramedics reporting multiple victims lying unconscious on the road and pavements.

The Israeli military said soldiers were deployed to assist police in the manhunt and were also operating in parts of Ramallah to conduct interrogations and “thwart terrorism.”

Accountant General at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, Yali Rothenberg, told news agency PTI about the personal toll of the attack: “I know the bus stop, know the mother of one of my employee was killed. This is an unfortunate reminder to all of us, to avoid those extremists, who do these inhumane acts… India, Israel are partners, when we look at this, we are reminded by other atrocities that had recently happened two years ago, we have a call to fight this for betterment of humanity.”

Gaza War

The shooting comes amid nearly two years of war in Gaza, where health officials say more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military campaign began in October 2023, following the Hamas-led assault on Israel that left about 1,200 dead and 251 taken captive.

Since then, several shootings and stabbings have targeted Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank. In October 2024, two Palestinians killed seven people in Tel Aviv, while in November 2023, three died in a similar bus stop attack in Jerusalem. A synagogue in the city was also targeted in January 2023, leaving seven dead.

Hamas praised the latest attackers as “resistance fighters,” while Islamic Jihad also welcomed the assault. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, issued a statement condemning “any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 09:32 PM (IST)
Israel Jerusalem Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine GaZa Israel Gaza War Gaza War NARENDRA MODI
