HomeNewsWorldIsrael Says Airspace Closed, Flights Stopped As Houthi Drone From Yemen Strikes Airport

Israel Says Airspace Closed, Flights Stopped As Houthi Drone From Yemen Strikes Airport

Houthi drones from Yemen struck near Israel's Ramon Airport, prompting airspace closure and flight halts. This follows a previous Houthi missile strike in May.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A drone launched by the Houthi militant group from Yemen struck a southern Israeli airport, leading the Israeli military to close the airspace and halt flights on Sunday.

The Israeli military confirmed that the Houthis had launched multiple drones, some of which were intercepted before they reached Israeli airspace, according to news agency AP. However, at least one of the drones successfully hit an area near the Ramon International Airport, which is located near the city of Eilat in southern Israel.

A purported video of the strike has surfaced on social media.

This incident is not the first time a Houthi projectile has impacted an Israeli airport. In May, a Houthi missile hit near Israel’s main airport, resulting in minor injuries to four people. That attack led to many airlines cancelling flights to Israel for several months. In a retaliatory action, Israel later struck and destroyed the main airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Yemen Drone Attack Drone Strike Breaking News ABP Live Houthi
