Israel Says Airspace Closed, Flights Stopped As Houthi Drone From Yemen Strikes Airport

A drone launched by the Houthi militant group from Yemen struck a southern Israeli airport, leading the Israeli military to close the airspace and halt flights on Sunday.

The Israeli military confirmed that the Houthis had launched multiple drones, some of which were intercepted before they reached Israeli airspace, according to news agency AP. However, at least one of the drones successfully hit an area near the Ramon International Airport, which is located near the city of Eilat in southern Israel.

A purported video of the strike has surfaced on social media.

Initial reports of UAV impact at the Ramon airport in Southern Israel. Airspace over the airport was closed to aircraft movements. pic.twitter.com/LsPXIfNPn6 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 7, 2025

This incident is not the first time a Houthi projectile has impacted an Israeli airport. In May, a Houthi missile hit near Israel’s main airport, resulting in minor injuries to four people. That attack led to many airlines cancelling flights to Israel for several months. In a retaliatory action, Israel later struck and destroyed the main airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.