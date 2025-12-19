Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Grave Concern’: Pakistan Calls In Afghan Envoy Over TTP Issue

‘Grave Concern’: Pakistan Calls In Afghan Envoy Over TTP Issue

Pakistan summoned an Afghan diplomat after four soldiers died flagging Taliban backing for TTP attacks from Afghan soil.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to convey "grave concern" over the Afghan Taliban regime's alleged support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after four soldiers died in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

“To convey our strong demarche, the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Foreign Office said.

It further said that the ministry conveyed Pakistan’s "grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided by the Afghan Taliban regime to the FAK/TTP, enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan Military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.” The term FAK (Fitna-e-Khawarij) is used for TTP militants.

Pakistan emphasised that the permissive environment enjoyed by the TTP in Afghanistan belies Kabul’s international commitments as well as to Islamabad that it would not allow its soil to be used against any other country, including Pakistan. Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil. 

It urged the Afghan Taliban regime to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, and deny the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan also told the Afghan Taliban regime that it reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

The development came after TTP militants belonging to the Gul Bahadur Group attacked a Pakistan Military camp in North Waziristan, killing four soldiers. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
TTP Pakistan Afghanistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Cricket
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget