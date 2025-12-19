‘Grave Concern’: Pakistan Calls In Afghan Envoy Over TTP Issue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to convey "grave concern" over the Afghan Taliban regime's alleged support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after four soldiers died in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

“To convey our strong demarche, the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Foreign Office said.

It further said that the ministry conveyed Pakistan’s "grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided by the Afghan Taliban regime to the FAK/TTP, enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan Military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.” The term FAK (Fitna-e-Khawarij) is used for TTP militants.

Pakistan emphasised that the permissive environment enjoyed by the TTP in Afghanistan belies Kabul’s international commitments as well as to Islamabad that it would not allow its soil to be used against any other country, including Pakistan. Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

It urged the Afghan Taliban regime to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, and deny the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan also told the Afghan Taliban regime that it reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

The development came after TTP militants belonging to the Gul Bahadur Group attacked a Pakistan Military camp in North Waziristan, killing four soldiers.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)