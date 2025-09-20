Pakistan Seeks Dialogue On Kashmir As India Maintains Article 370 Stand

Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to peace, regional stability, and meaningful dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues with India, including the long-standing conflict over Jammu and Kashmir. The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors following recent border escalations and continued disagreements over the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Calls for Dialogue on Kashmir

During a weekly media briefing, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, "Pakistan, as a responsible country, remains committed to peace, regional stability and a meaningful dialogue for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir."

Khan also dismissed India’s claims regarding an alleged nuclear threat from Pakistan as “misleading,” according to a report by PTI.

Reference to Sikh Religious Sites

Highlighting Pakistan’s role as a “proud custodian” of many Sikh religious sites, Khan said the country welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world every year. “As always, we are ready to welcome the pilgrims from the Indian side,” he added.

Sharif Blames Kashmir for India-Pakistan Tensions

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Kashmir remains the primary source of friction between the two countries. He criticised India’s 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, calling it a violation of the will of the Kashmiri people.

India, on the other hand, has repeatedly maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always remain, an integral part of the country.

Background: Revocation of Article 370

In August 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370, removing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reorganizing the state into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan continues to observe August 5 as Youm-i-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) to protest India’s decision.

Recent Escalations and Operation Sindoor

Tensions escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and carried out targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, destroying over 100 terrorist infrastructure sites linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan’s attempts at retaliatory operations were largely thwarted by Indian forces. Following four days of intense cross-border fighting, both nations reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10, which has largely held since then.