Pakistan security forces avert terror bid, three terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan security forces avert terror bid, three terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 04:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar, Oct 26 (PTI): The Pakistan security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack and killed three terrorists in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces foiled a “major terrorist incident and averted a potential catastrophic attack” a day ago after conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district’s general area of Jhallar, based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij who were preparing a vehicle-borne suicide bomber for a major terrorist activity.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It added that troops effectively engaged them at their location and destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack while eliminating three terrorists through precise and skilful engagement.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel and security forces. Attacks have increased after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Earlier this week, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi claimed that the resurgence of terrorism being witnessed in the province was due to the “flawed policy” of the federal government.

The PTI, which has been in power in KP since 2013, opposes military operations, which are also resisted by tribal people as they often lead to displacements. PTI AYZ HIG HIG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 04:15 AM (IST)
Embed widget