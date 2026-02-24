Imran Khan Moved From Adiala Jail For Eye Injection And Heart Tests, Returned After Treatment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken from Adiala Jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) shortly after midnight on Tuesday for a scheduled eye procedure and cardiac evaluation, before being returned to custody following treatment.

According to officials, the 74-year-old was transported at around 12.30 am (local time) in a convoy of black vehicles under heavy security arrangements. The visit was kept tightly controlled, reflecting continued sensitivity surrounding his health and detention.

Second Anti-VEGF Injection Administered

At PIMS, Khan received the second dose of an anti-VEGF injection in his right eye to treat Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), a condition that affects blood flow in the retina and can significantly impair vision.

The injection was administered in the hospital’s operating theatre by Dr Nadeem Qureshi, a retina specialist from Al-Shifa Eye Hospital, along with Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, head of the ophthalmology department at PIMS.

Before the procedure, Khan underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiography (ECO) tests. In a statement, PIMS said both examinations returned normal results. The hospital did not clarify why the cardiac tests were conducted in conjunction with the scheduled eye treatment.

Khan has reportedly been battling high blood pressure since July last year, prompting continued monitoring of his overall health.

Vision Concerns Spark Political Reaction

Earlier this month, Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed amicus curiae by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide an update on Khan’s condition, told the court that the former premier had only 15 per cent vision in his right eye. The disclosure triggered protests and renewed demands from supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for his hospital admission.

The government initially declined those demands.

However, on February 16, a two-member team of government-appointed doctors, one each from PIMS and Al-Shifa Eye Hospital, submitted updated medical reports to the authorities, stating that Khan’s right eye had shown improvement following the first anti-VEGF injection administered on January 24.

After receiving Tuesday’s injection and post-procedure guidance, Khan was transported back to Adiala Jail.