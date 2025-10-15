Pak security forces clash with Afghan Taliban on border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Oct 14 (PTI): Intense fighting broke out once again on Tuesday night between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban along the border between the two countries in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, state media reported.

According to the state broadcaster PTV News, “Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire in Kurram. Pakistani Army responded with full force and intensity.” The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

PTV News reported that Afghan Taliban posts sustained heavy damage, with at least one tank destroyed after being hit.

The Taliban fighters reportedly fled their positions following the exchange of fire.

Later updates from the broadcaster said that “another post and tank position of the Afghan Taliban” were destroyed in the Kurram sector, followed by reports of a fourth tank position at Shamsadar post being hit.

It also quoted sources as saying that a key commander of Fitna al-Khawarij was killed in the operation.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office said Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch had given a “comprehensive briefing” to resident ambassadors in Islamabad regarding recent developments along the Pak-Afghan border.

“She underscored Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security,” the Foreign Office statement added.

Over the weekend, Afghan Taliban forces reportedly launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani border posts, killing 23 troops, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed when Pakistan responded to the assault.

Kabul has claimed the attack was a “retaliatory” move, alleging that Islamabad had conducted air strikes inside Afghan territory last week.

Pakistan has not confirmed the air strikes but reiterated its call for Kabul to “stop harbouring the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on its soil.” Islamabad has consistently urged the Taliban government to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks.

Kabul, however, denies these allegations, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used against any neighbouring country. PTI AYZ GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)